NAACP acknowledges Bloomington's first Black mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe
040821-blm-loc-1mboka

Mboka Mwilambwe celebrates early returns during a watch party at Hacienda Leon on Tuesday. The new mayor came to Illinois in 1990. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP acknowledged the election of Mboka Mwilambwe as Bloomington's first Black mayor, but stressed the importance of continued struggle toward racial and social justice. 

In a statement issued Friday, the organization's president, Linda Foster, said the NAACP is proud of the diversity associated with Mwilambwe's election, "but certainly recognize that we are not living in a post-racial society." 

"There are many racial issues and concerns here in Bloomington," she said, "and we expect to collaborate with the mayor while addressing the stark and bleak disparities." 

Born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Mwilambwe spent his first years moving and living along the western coast of Africa. He enrolled at Illinois State University in 1990 and gained his citizenship in 2008.

He currently works as an assistant director in ISU's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, and has served on the city council for 10 years. 

"We are quite hopeful that as Mayor-Elect Mwilambwe learn about the experiences associated with the brutal realities of racism and discrimination, he will champion causes to eradicate overt, subtle and institutional racism," Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, the NAACP’s 1st Vice President. "Unfortunately, there are many citizens who are devastatingly impacted by racially hostile work environments, which is antithetical to the NAACP’s mission and vision."

Foster said the organization's leaders would seek to work with Mwilambwe as they move to address inequities in the community. 

"The time is now to hold business leaders, public safety administrators, school administrators and health care liaisons accountable," she said. "We have an obligation to represent the voiceless and we are counting on the mayor-elect to meet us at the table."

Pantagraph recap: Here is what was decided in Tuesday's election

A look at key races and the results from Election Day across Bloomington-Normal.

