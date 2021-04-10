NAACP acknowledges Bloomington's first Black mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe

The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP acknowledged the election of Mboka Mwilambwe as Bloomington's first Black mayor, but stressed the importance of continued struggle toward racial and social justice.

In a statement issued Friday, the organization's president, Linda Foster, said the NAACP is proud of the diversity associated with Mwilambwe's election, "but certainly recognize that we are not living in a post-racial society."

"There are many racial issues and concerns here in Bloomington," she said, "and we expect to collaborate with the mayor while addressing the stark and bleak disparities."

Born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Mwilambwe spent his first years moving and living along the western coast of Africa. He enrolled at Illinois State University in 1990 and gained his citizenship in 2008.

He currently works as an assistant director in ISU's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, and has served on the city council for 10 years.