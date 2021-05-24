Need energy bill assistance? Funds are still available

BLOOMINGTON — Low-income families struggling with utility payments amid the coronavirus pandemic can still apply for state assistance.

Around $30 million in energy assistance is available for families in need through the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program is funded through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's Help Illinois Families initiative.

Families can apply to receive three types of assistance, including one-time direct vendor payments and crisis assistance. The deadline to apply is May 31 and funding is available on a first come, first served basis.