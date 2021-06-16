 Skip to main content
New COVID cases for week: 24 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — New COVID infections in McLean County for the seven days leading up to Wednesday dropped to 24, according to new data. Two new deaths reported.

The county health department is now releasing COVID-19 case totals weekly, as infection numbers continue to decline. 

Data released Wednesday shows there have been 18,437 total probable and confirmed cases since the pandemic started. 

More than 361,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 0.7% through Tuesday. 

The deaths are a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s. 

 

