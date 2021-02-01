New Illinois state senator outlines priorities for term

In particular, she wants more clarification on who is in what specific category for vaccination. She said that the current system that the Illinois Department of Public Health is using can be confusing to people like her parents, senior citizens who are uncertain if it is their time to get the vaccine.

"I see them not understanding what to do," Turner said. "'Am I supposed to call my doctor? Am I in line to get this? What am I supposed to do?' It's just so uncertain. Who is in (Phase) 1A? What is the definition of who is in (Phase) 1B? All of those things are very confusing and they're confusing to the various (local) health departments. Each one is interpreting that language in different ways."

While COVID is going to be an all-encompassing issue for the next year, Turner will still have time to focus on issues such as election management, something that she knows about having served as a county clerk.

She wants to hear what the Illinois State Board of Elections and the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders have to say about the best way to run elections in the state while trying not to let her own opinion sway them.