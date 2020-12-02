Nick Becker to run for Bloomington Ward 5 seat

BLOOMINGTON — Nick Becker, a longtime resident, will run for the Ward 5 seat in the April municipal elections.

Becker has lived for 15 years in the ward, which covers an area between Empire Street and College Avenue.

"I look forward to the opportunity to work together with the other members of the council in serving this awesome community that my family and I have called home for the last 15 years," said Becker.

Economic development, budget management and infrastructure are a few of the priorities Becker referenced. He cited management, consulting and teaching experience as qualifications that would help him be successful as an alderman.

Ald. Joni Painter currently holds the Ward 5 seat, but will not seek reelection. The election will be held on April 6.

