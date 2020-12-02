Nick Becker to run for Bloomington Ward 5 seat

BLOOMINGTON — Nick Becker, a longtime resident, will run for the Ward 5 seat in the April municipal elections.
Becker has lived for 15 years in the ward, which covers an area between Empire Street and College Avenue.
"I look forward to the opportunity to work together with the other members of the council in serving this awesome community that my family and I have called home for the last 15 years," said Becker.
Economic development, budget management and infrastructure are a few of the priorities Becker referenced. He cited management, consulting and teaching experience as qualifications that would help him be successful as an alderman.
Ald. Joni Painter currently holds the Ward 5 seat, but will not seek reelection. The election will be held on April 6.
Our staff: Their favorite stories of 2020
When I moved to Bloomington from North Carolina in January, I had no idea where this new journey would take me. This year, I witnessed busines…
Sports reporter Jim Benson picks some memorable writes from this year. From covering the Illinois State basketball team to the global pandemic…
As a copy editor, I have not written the stories I have chosen for my Fave 5 list. But in one form or another, I have been in on the editing a…
Here are five stories that feature COVID's impact on Central Illinois schools, businesses and families.
The first day of 2020 should have given me a clue as to what the year was going to be like. On that day, I started at 6 a.m., writing a story …
From protests to the coronavirus pandemic to a couple's fight to keep their pet, here are five of reporter Analisa Trofimuk's favorite stories…
In a year like none other, I had the opportunity to write some of the most memorable stories of my career.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.