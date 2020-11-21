 Skip to main content
Nick McClintock drops out of Bloomington mayoral race
Nick McClintock drops out of Bloomington mayoral race

BLOOMINGTON — One Bloomington mayoral candidate has already dropped out of the race to replace Tari Renner in the April election.

Nick McClintock, who announced Oct. 25 his intention to run, announced in a social media post on Saturday that he was withdrawing from the race.

“To those of you who know me, are aware of my affinity for sports, so allow me to throw out an analogy for my campaign: A false start,” he said. “Unfortunately, I read the incorrect section of rules prior to announcing my candidacy, and the actual set of rules regarding residency (at least 1 year) do not allow me to continue to seek this office.”

McClintock and his wife lived in Normal before moving to Bloomington in June.

“I am, be frank, embarrassed that I made this mistake, but I always attempt to take positives out of negative situations, and I will attempt to do that here as well,” he said. “Thank you for the support, and constructive criticism, I've received, and I hope to be able to take some of that criticism, and get more involved in this community.”

Renner announced in October he would not seek re-election.

Nominating petitions for the April 6 election must be filed by Monday.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

