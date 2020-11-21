Nick McClintock drops out of Bloomington mayoral race

BLOOMINGTON — One Bloomington mayoral candidate has already dropped out of the race to replace Tari Renner in the April election.

“To those of you who know me, are aware of my affinity for sports, so allow me to throw out an analogy for my campaign: A false start,” he said. “Unfortunately, I read the incorrect section of rules prior to announcing my candidacy, and the actual set of rules regarding residency (at least 1 year) do not allow me to continue to seek this office.”

McClintock and his wife lived in Normal before moving to Bloomington in June.

