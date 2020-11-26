 Skip to main content
Nikita Richards steps down as leader of McLean County Democrats
breaking top story

Nikita Richards steps down as leader of McLean County Democrats

112620-blm-loc-1mcleandemocrats

Youth advocate Nikita Richards of Bloomington speaks during a Black History Month celebration in February at the Capitol in Springfield. Richards announced Thursday that she is stepping down as chair of the McLean County Democratic Party.

 Ben Orner, Capitol News Illinois file photo

BLOOMINGTON — Nikita Richards stepped down Thursday as chair of the McLean County Democratic Party, a post she had held since April.

In a statement announcing her resignation, Richards cited a desire to prioritize her family and focus on her new role as community relations manager for the city of Bloomington as reasons for her decision.

Among recent highlights noted by Richards was President-elect Joe Biden carrying McLean County, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win in McLean County since Barack Obama in 2008. In addition, Democrats held on to two seats on the county board and gained two other seats.

“The McLean County Democratic Party has made great strides in the last four years. Our Executive Board and countless volunteers dedicated more than I could have ever asked for. It has been my complete honor to serve,” said Richards.

She expressed confidence that “whomever our precinct committeepersons select will continue our good work.”

Richards was the first Black person to serve as county chair. She is a Navy veteran with master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Illinois State University and ran unsuccessfully for McLean County clerk in 2018.

She is a member of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls and the ISU Alumni Association board of directors.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all that we’ve accomplished together,” says Richards. “We fought hard for our values and led with our hearts, integrity and logic for the betterment of our community. But now, it is time for someone new to take the reins."

“We all contribute to our community in unique ways. Now, my contributions will look a little different while still centering on the things we share in common: love for our families, friends and community,” she said.

How Bloomington-Normal reacted to Joe Biden's victory

+1 
Nikita Richards

Nikita Richards

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

