Nikita Richards steps down as leader of McLean County Democrats

Richards was the first Black person to serve as county chair. She is a Navy veteran with master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Illinois State University and ran unsuccessfully for McLean County clerk in 2018.

She is a member of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls and the ISU Alumni Association board of directors.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all that we’ve accomplished together,” says Richards. “We fought hard for our values and led with our hearts, integrity and logic for the betterment of our community. But now, it is time for someone new to take the reins."

“We all contribute to our community in unique ways. Now, my contributions will look a little different while still centering on the things we share in common: love for our families, friends and community,” she said.

