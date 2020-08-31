 Skip to main content
No COVID emergency orders in the works, says Bloomington mayor
3 comments
No COVID emergency orders in the works, says Bloomington mayor

MAYORS ASK FOR RELIEF

The mayors of some of Illinois' largest cities on Wednesday expressed frustration at the strain on their municipal budgets caused by the new coronavirus pandemic and the governor's stay-at-home order.

The leaders also stressed the need for financial assistance from the federal government and how best to reopen so-called nonessential businesses that have been shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're seeing more and more cases out of long-term facilities," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said during a Facebook live meeting that included the mayors of Aurora, Champaign, Springfield, Joliet and Waukegan. "Also very concerning to us is we're seeing more and more cases for our essential workers. Those folks on the front lines. The grocery store clerks, the nursing home staffs.That's very concerning to us and it's something we're monitoring very closely."

Each of the mayors expressed the need to expand COVID-19 testing to get a more accurate picture of the spread of the disease.

Aurora will face a $30 million budget deficit if the city is not allowed to reopen its economy by early June, Mayor Richard Irvin said.

"The question becomes where do we get money to fill that big of a hole," Irvin said. "We don't print our own money here at the local level. We don't print it at the state level. So, we're looking to the federal government to get some assistance."

A bipartisan coalition of 10 Illinois mayors, including McNamara, sent a letter to members of the state's congressional delegation asking them to "fight for flexible direct funding for municipalities to help limit the crippling economic damage to our cities."

"We, by law, have to balance budgets every year so we can't wait a year and have a two-year budget," McNamara said Wednesday. "We need the federal government to stand up and help us."

Rockford Register Star

BLOOMINGTON — Emergency orders related to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in McLean County are not currently up for consideration in Bloomington, according to Mayor Tari Renner.

Orders that would limit gatherings near Illinois State University to 10 and that would require restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served will be discuss by the Normal Town Council during a special meeting Wednesday. But Renner said similar orders will not be on a Bloomington City Council agenda right away. 

Renner

"I made it clear we would revoke their liquor licenses if there were issues and they weren't following social distancing," Renner said. "The Bloomington police have reported it has not been perfect but most of these practices have seized."

Bar and restaurant owners were told by city officials in a video statement two weeks ago that they could potentially be fined or have their liquor license revoked or suspended if they did not follow state guidelines. 

Renner told The Pantagraph on Monday that no liquor licenses have been revoke or suspended and no fines have been issued. 

Normal Mayor Chris Koos last week announced the two emergency orders, which are up for consideration as Illinois State University is reporting 39 new cases on Sunday, with 84 people testing negative. In the previous seven days, 699 people have tested positive on campus of 2,909 people tested, for a positivity rate of 24%, ISU reported.

ISU's totals as of Monday morning were 972 people testing positive and 3,433 testing negative.

Renner said the city is not currently considering similar ordinances they place to "closely monitor the situation."

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

