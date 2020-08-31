No COVID emergency orders in the works, says Bloomington mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Emergency orders related to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in McLean County are not currently up for consideration in Bloomington, according to Mayor Tari Renner.

Orders that would limit gatherings near Illinois State University to 10 and that would require restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served will be discuss by the Normal Town Council during a special meeting Wednesday. But Renner said similar orders will not be on a Bloomington City Council agenda right away.

"I made it clear we would revoke their liquor licenses if there were issues and they weren't following social distancing," Renner said. "The Bloomington police have reported it has not been perfect but most of these practices have seized."

Bar and restaurant owners were told by city officials in a video statement two weeks ago that they could potentially be fined or have their liquor license revoked or suspended if they did not follow state guidelines.

Renner told The Pantagraph on Monday that no liquor licenses have been revoke or suspended and no fines have been issued.