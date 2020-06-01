No curfew planned in Bloomington-Normal; more than 100 incidents of vandalism reported

“In my opinion, this all is opportunistic thievery and vandalism and does not have anything to do with the protest or with what happened in Minneapolis,” Koos added.

"I think they made the right decision to back off," said Koos. "I'm sure they have plenty of police car video footage, body camera footage, but right now they are thinking about what to do today and tomorrow. The follow-up in terms of trying to arrest the people who did this will come later."

Renner has heard a mixed response from downtown businesses about whether they plan to reopen Monday. "Some said 'yes,' Some 'no,'" he said.

Several downtown Bloomington businesses hired workers to board up windows, just in case vandalism moved to that area.

Floyd, a black man, died last week after he was handcuffed and then pressed to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The incident has spurred worldwide protests.

“It’s a very sad time for our community and the stores that were affected,” said Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a bad situation as whole. It’s a time that we have not experience of seen before, which is the same thing you can say about COVID-19.”