Normal approves CDBG Action Plan

NORMAL — Public comments during Monday's Normal Town Council meeting centered on highlighting the housing assistance programs funded by Normal's Community Development Block Grant funds.
The plan included proposals to fund a number of programs addressing fair housing, accessibility, health and wellness, and community development.
Emily Petri, with Prairie State Legal Services of Bloomington, Raymond Lai, executive director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commissioner, and Mike Romagnoli, executive director of the Community Health Care Clinic in Normal, urged the Town Council to support the CDGB Action Plan.
"Fair housing is the right of the person to choose housing free of discrimination," said Petri, who asked the council to continue supporting its partnership with Prairie State Legal Services, which assists families with fair housing.
Prairie State Legal Services offers free legal services for low-income people across 36 counties. Through the town's partnership, Petri said, PSLS last year served 12 local clients with fair housing disputes.
"We have really appreciated the town's support this past year on this project," she said.
Lai and Romagnoli also voiced support for intergovernmental partnerships and community programs funded through the CDGB action plan.
The action plan was unanimously approved 6-0.
Mayor Chris Koos did not attend the Monday meeting. He was tending to a family matter, said Mayor Pro-tem Kevin McCarthy.
Koos and councilmembers Chemberly Cummings, Scott Preston and Kevin McCarthy were sworn into office Monday afternoon, just hours before the Town Council meeting.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.