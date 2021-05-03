Normal approves CDBG Action Plan

NORMAL — Public comments during Monday's Normal Town Council meeting centered on highlighting the housing assistance programs funded by Normal's Community Development Block Grant funds.

The plan included proposals to fund a number of programs addressing fair housing, accessibility, health and wellness, and community development.

Emily Petri, with Prairie State Legal Services of Bloomington, Raymond Lai, executive director of the McLean County Regional Planning Commissioner, and Mike Romagnoli, executive director of the Community Health Care Clinic in Normal, urged the Town Council to support the CDGB Action Plan.

"Fair housing is the right of the person to choose housing free of discrimination," said Petri, who asked the council to continue supporting its partnership with Prairie State Legal Services, which assists families with fair housing.