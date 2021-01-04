Normal approves final plat of Phoenix Industrial Subdivision

NORMAL — Council members clashed Monday night over a decision to approve the final plat of a roughly 65 acre industrial park in north Normal.

The council conditionally approved by a 6-1 vote the final plat of the Phoenix Industrial Subdivision in the former Wildwood Industries property following a heated discussion. Councilman Stan Nord was the only no vote.

"What we have here is a success story of economic development," Councilman Kevin McCarthy said Monday. "I think its fantastic to get outside investors coming into our community and invest millions of dollars in economic development."

The submitted plat from Phoenix Investors, LLC, which recently purchased the land, is nearly identical to the former Wildwood Industries Subdivision on the southeast corner of North Main Street and Kerrick Road.