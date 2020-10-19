Normal approves new road assessment program

NORMAL — A new road assessment program will help prioritizing future road repairs, town leaders said.
The Normal Town Council unanimously approved Monday an agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all roads in Normal.
The commission and Normal received an $80,000 grant through Illinois Department of Transportation Research and Planning program.
The entire project will cost around $100,000, and the town's share for the project is estimated at $20,000.
The town currently uses two different systems for rating streets for construction and repair projects, which town staff said is difficult to use when comparing road conditions.
Town Engineer Ryan Otto said the new assessment program would provide a comprehensive data set that will aid town staff when planning the five-year Capital Investment Plan and prioritizing road projects.
The town also will consider several other resolutions, including:
- A resolution to award a $417,505.59 bid with up to a potential $5,000 bonus for early completion to SNC Construction, Inc. and authorize the city manager to execute agreements with Union Pacific and RailPros for the Main Street Water Main Extension Project.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a six-month lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for four 2021 GMC Sierra double cab four-by-four and one Chevrolet 15-passenger van.
- A resolution amending the rules for public comments at meetings of the Normal Town Council and other town boards and commissions.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
