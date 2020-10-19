Normal approves new road assessment program

NORMAL — A new road assessment program will help prioritizing future road repairs, town leaders said.

The Normal Town Council unanimously approved Monday an agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all roads in Normal.

The commission and Normal received an $80,000 grant through Illinois Department of Transportation Research and Planning program.

The entire project will cost around $100,000, and the town's share for the project is estimated at $20,000.

The town currently uses two different systems for rating streets for construction and repair projects, which town staff said is difficult to use when comparing road conditions.

Town Engineer Ryan Otto said the new assessment program would provide a comprehensive data set that will aid town staff when planning the five-year Capital Investment Plan and prioritizing road projects.

The town also will consider several other resolutions, including: