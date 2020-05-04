Normal approves Rivian property tax abatement

NORMAL— Rivian Automotive received a property tax abatement as part of an economic incentive agreement with the town of Normal.
The abatement affects an estimated $106,074 in property tax revenue for fiscal 2020-21. The revenue represents $74,559 from the town's general fund and $31,515 from Normal Public Library.
Normal City Council members voted 7-0 to approve the property tax abatement Monday night.
The abatement is in accordance with the town's 2016 economic incentive agreement with the startup electric-vehicle maker.
Under the agreement, the town and other taxing bodies abate Rivian's property taxes for five years if the company meets certain benchmarks, including investing at least $22 million in project expenses and employing 75 full-time employees with an average weekly salary equal to or greater than the average weekly salary in McLean County as measured by the U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council said the company has satisfied the requirements for the 2019 tax abatement for taxes payable in 2020. Spokesman Zach Dietmeier clarified the company does not count contractors when reporting the number of full-time employees with the company.
The council kick-started a discussion and vote to potentially initiate a zoning text amendment pertaining to One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development. The development consists of a variety of uses, including residential uses and different kinds of businesses.
The council voted 6-1 to initiate the zoning text amendment. Councilman Stan Nord with the sole dissenting vote.
The initial zoning text amendment could includes four subareas with customized regulations based on the area's building types, current land uses and more.
The amendment and plan outlines are purely conceptual. Approval of initiating the text amendment allows the town staff to place the item on the June 4 agenda of the planning commission for a public hearing.
The plaza has a long history. The former Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School was started in 1865 to house and care for orphans during the Civil War.
The council's goal was to discuss updating the amendment to accommodate new uses while being mindful of the area's background, character and historic nature.
The discussion was spurred by a resident proposing a potential craft brewery in the area.
The council also approved the final plat for a five-story, student-oriented apartment building tol replace three older buildings at 105, 107 and 111 W. Locust St.
In other business, the council approved a number of contracts and bids, including a $46,529.42 contract with Rowe Construction for resurfacing the Belt Avenue bridge; a $52,149.80 contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for replacing sanitary sewer lining; and a three-year annual contract of $27,850 with KONE Inc. for elevator maintenance.
Approved contract renewals include the Municipal Insurance Cooperative Agency Insurance Program for 2020-21; and $31,675 with American Litho of Milwaukee, Wis., for the parks and recreation department's seasonal activity guides.
