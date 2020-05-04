Normal approves Rivian property tax abatement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL— Rivian Automotive received a property tax abatement as part of an economic incentive agreement with the town of Normal.

The abatement affects an estimated $106,074 in property tax revenue for fiscal 2020-21. The revenue represents $74,559 from the town's general fund and $31,515 from Normal Public Library.

Normal City Council members voted 7-0 to approve the property tax abatement Monday night.

The abatement is in accordance with the town's 2016 economic incentive agreement with the startup electric-vehicle maker.

Under the agreement, the town and other taxing bodies abate Rivian's property taxes for five years if the company meets certain benchmarks, including investing at least $22 million in project expenses and employing 75 full-time employees with an average weekly salary equal to or greater than the average weekly salary in McLean County as measured by the U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics.