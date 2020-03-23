Normal City Council declares emergency, expands officials' powers

The adopted ordinance allows Mayor Chris Koos and City Manager Pam Reece to make decisions outside the typical scope of the personnel code, procurement policy and other matters, as needed.

“Tonight, this action, should we undertake it, is designed to allow the town of Normal leadership react quickly and rapidly to a very fluid, very rapid and changing pandemic,” said McCarthy. “This is already a crisis that has caused loss of life in our community and is likely to cause more.”

Normal's ordinance allows the mayor to cancel meetings of any board or commission to which he appoints members. The chair of any of those public bodies also would be allowed to cancel their meetings.

It also grants the city manager the ability to authorize any purchase that is reasonably related to the emergency, as long as funds are available. The purchase can be made without following any formal requirement outlined in the purchasing policy manual.

The city manager also can authorize intergovernmental agreements; adjust any personnel policy related to leave time, other benefits or terms and conditions of employment; close town facilities; and extend deadlines for payment related to any amounts due and owing to the town.