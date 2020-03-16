Normal City Council delays water-shut offs

NORMAL — Residents could see relief on their utility bill after the Normal City Council voted Monday to delay water shut-offs and favored exploring postponing planned utility hikes due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

All customers who have had their water shut off have been reinstated, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.

"As we know, this current situation is going to have significant economic impact, we just don't know to what extent," said Reece. "There are a lot of folks that are navigating through this situation."

The planned 2 percent increase in town water rates is set to go into effect at the start of the 2020 fiscal year beginning April 1. The Normal City Council will discuss delaying the hike to July 1 at its next meeting, at 7 p.m. April 6 in Uptown Station.