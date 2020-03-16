Normal City Council delays water-shut offs

NORMAL — Residents could see relief on their utility bill after the Normal City Council voted Monday to delay water shut-offs and favored exploring postponing planned utility hikes due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
All customers who have had their water shut off have been reinstated, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
"As we know, this current situation is going to have significant economic impact, we just don't know to what extent," said Reece. "There are a lot of folks that are navigating through this situation."
The planned 2 percent increase in town water rates is set to go into effect at the start of the 2020 fiscal year beginning April 1. The Normal City Council will discuss delaying the hike to July 1 at its next meeting, at 7 p.m. April 6 in Uptown Station.
In addition to delaying water shut-offs and rate hikes, Reece presented information provided by the town regarding the virus. People can now access information from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the McLean County Health Department from the town's website.
Normal is closing all offices and facilities to the public effective Tuesday, but voting precincts will remain open for the Illinois primary election.
Precinct locations that will be open are: Ironwood Clubhouse, Community Activity Center and Fairview Aquatic Center.
In other business, council voted 7-0 to approve a $154,120 contract with Culy Contracting to rehabilitate the city's leaking water storage cistern. The cistern was converted out of a 60-inch storm sewer to collect, store and supply storm water for irrigation.
The cistern can store 75,000 gallons of water and the project will coat the cistern with epoxy, which could last 50 years or more. The town originally budgeted $210,000 to fix the cistern.
Around 245 nonunion town employees will see a slight pay increase because council members voted 6-1 to approve a salary schedule adjustment of 0.3 percent to reflect the cost of living.
Stan Nord cast the sole vote against the increase.
Nord abstained from the vote and left the room for council discussion.
The plan has a gravel area for outdoor container storage; a storm water detention area; stream buffer protection; landscaping additions of five white cedar and five cottonwood trees; refacing of existing signs; and a bike rack.
The council also approved several resolutions, including:
- Executing an annual $10,572 three-year contract with American Pest Control of Bloomington for integrated pest management services.
- Revised appropriating $1.55 million of motor fuel tax funds for resurfacing streets for the 2020 MFT Resurfacing Project and authorize the town engineer to sign the Illinois Department of Transportation general maintenance form.
- A service agreement with lowest responsible bidder for the supply of electricity and small commercial retail customers who do not opt out of such a program.
- Renewing a joint agreement with the city of Bloomington and the Ecology Action Center for an energy efficiency program.
