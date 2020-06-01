Normal City Council members speak out on killing of George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Town council and staff members denounced the murder of George Floyd and called for action to address systemic racism during Normal City Council's meeting Monday night.

“We cannot become numb to the murders of black people who have not been convicted of any offense other than being black in America by police officers who continue to perpetuate these murders, most without facing criminal charges let alone convictions for their actions,” Janessa Williams, chair of Normal's Human Relations Commission, said during the meeting.

"Protest rallies, marches and community dialogues and all those things are nice, but without actionable and transparent plans with measurable outcomes, nothing really changes."

Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings issued a statement during the meeting's closing comments, addressing many issues plaguing black communities, such as food deserts, income inequality and access to health care.