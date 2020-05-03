Normal City Council to discuss fiscal year 2020-21 budget during work session

NORMAL — Town staff will discuss the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Normal's fiscal year 2020 budget with Normal City Council during a work session Monday night.
The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, before the town's regular city council meeting, and can be watched live at normal.org or through the town's YouTube channel.
"We just want to give council some information on where we're at since the impact of the pandemic really targets the general fund," said City Manager Pam Reece. "We want to talk to council about the status of the general funds and what things look like based on today, or what the timeline is for us to have more in-depth conversations if changes were to occur."
The council also will discuss providing emergency medical services to the village of Hudson and the Hudson Fire Protection District. The town already provides EMS coverage to the village of Towanda.
The council will begin its regular meeting at 7 p.m. following a 6:55 p.m. liquor commission meeting. Public comment will be available through Zoom, a platform for online meetings and conferences.
Council members are scheduled to vote on a number of contracts and bids, including a $46,529.42 contract with Rowe Construction for resurfacing the Belt Avenue bridge; a $52,149.80 contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for replacing sanitary sewer lining; and a three-year annual contract of $27,850 with KONE Inc. for elevator maintenance.
Contract renewals include the Municipal Insurance Cooperative Agency Insurance Program for 2020-21; and $31,675 with American Litho of Milwaukee, Wis., for the parks and recreation department's seasonal activity guides.
Council also will vote on abating property taxes for Rivian Automotive in accordance with the town's 2016 economic incentive agreement with the electric-vehicle company.
The abatement affects an estimated $106,074 in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21, according to town staff. The revenue represents $74,559 from the general fund and $31,515 from the library.
Under the agreement, the town and other taxing bodies abate Rivian's property taxes for five years if the company meet certain benchmarks, including investing at least $22 million in project expenses and employing 75 full-time employees with an average weekly salary equal or greater than the average weekly salary in McLean County as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council says the company has satisfied the requirements for the 2019 tax abatement.
The Iden family is returning to the council to seek approval of the final plat for a five-story, student-oriented apartment building, which will replace three older buildings at 105, 107 and 111 W. Locust St. The council approved a zoning variance for the project in mid-February.
The area has a history of flooding and the town is conducting a flood study. Staff is recommending a conditional approval of the proposed final plat.
Under new business, council members will have an initial discussion and vote to potentially initiate a zoning text amendment pertaining to One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development.
"We thought since there's multiple uses within the PUD ... there's quite a variety of uses," said Reece. "If council approves, staff is proposing we look at that entire plan unit development as four different sub areas and have different restrictions for those sub areas."
The discussion was spurred by a resident proposing a potential craft brewery operation.
One Normal Plaza has a long history dating to the Civil War era. The site started as the Illinois Soldier's and Sailor's Children's home and school in 1865 to house and care for orphans during the Civil War.
Reece said the goal of Monday's discussion is to update the PUD to accommodate different kinds of business and residential interests while being mindful of the area's background, character and historic nature.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
