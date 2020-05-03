Normal City Council to discuss fiscal year 2020-21 budget during work session

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Town staff will discuss the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Normal's fiscal year 2020 budget with Normal City Council during a work session Monday night.

The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, before the town's regular city council meeting, and can be watched live at normal.org or through the town's YouTube channel.

"We just want to give council some information on where we're at since the impact of the pandemic really targets the general fund," said City Manager Pam Reece. "We want to talk to council about the status of the general funds and what things look like based on today, or what the timeline is for us to have more in-depth conversations if changes were to occur."

The council also will discuss providing emergency medical services to the village of Hudson and the Hudson Fire Protection District. The town already provides EMS coverage to the village of Towanda.