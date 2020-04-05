Normal City Council to hear COVID-19 economic update

NORMAL — Small business owners tuning into Normal's City Council meeting on Monday could hear several federal, state and local options available to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, will give an overview of the programs.
"I would say outreach in general is really going to ramp up," Hoban said. "With all the programs and entities, it's really hard to track, so we're going to try to simplify everything.
"The main things we'll cover are the paycheck protection program that the feds have and some newer things the state has released."
The meeting will be online at 7 p.m. Monday. It can be watched live at normal.org or through the town's YouTube channel. Public comment will be available through the use of Zoom, a platform for online meetings and conferences.
People must provide their full name and the phone number that will be used to call into the meeting by emailing City Clerk Angie Huonker at ahuonker@normal.org. Once the commenter has registered, Huonker will provide the meeting call-in number, meeting ID, and instructions for joining the virtual meeting.
Other public comment guidelines remain the same.
In addition to speaking with the council, Hoban is meeting with the McLean County Board finance committee on Wednesday to discuss revamping the revolving loan fund, a fund of around $600,000 that is accessible for small businesses.
Hoban said the process for accessing the fund is cumbersome, so the committee will look at ways to streamline the process. The fund provides financial assistance to new or expanding businesses in McLean County.
In other matters, City Manager Pam Reece said Gov. J.B. Pritzker's shelter-in-place order should not affect a number of spring and summer construction projects for which council will approve bids and contracts.
The projects include water main replacement for Bryan and Adelaide streets, Wilmette Drive and Gary Court; a street resurfacing project; a sidewalk improvement project; and the replacement of the Glenn Avenue Bridge.
Construction could begin by the end of April, said Water Department Director John Burkhart. "Water discoloration is the main complaint from residents in this area," said Burkhart. "The water is reddish in color form rust/iron build-up inside the pipes."
Street resurfacing projects include University Street, Marquette Drive, Hanlin Court, Victor Place, Walton Place, Hundman Court, College Park Court, a section of Karin Drive and a section of Kingswood Drive.
The project is funded through the roadway fund and the Community Block Development Grant fund. A second resurfacing project later in the year will be funded through the state motor fuel tax fund.
Town Engineer Ryan Otto said the second project includes segments of Hovey Avenue, White Oak Road to Cottage Avenue, Parkside Road, Erin Drive to College Avenue, and Fort Jesse Road, Landmark Drive to Greenbriar Drive.
Other resolutions council will take a vote on Monday night include:
- A resolution allowing an amendment to a design/build agreement of up to $419,475 with Luci Creative for the new "Healthy Me" exhibit at the Children's Discovery Museum.
- A resolution to award an $872,788.47 contract to Stark Excavating for the Glenn Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.
- Resolution to award a $454,480.90 contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors for the miscellaneous sidewalk improvements project.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
