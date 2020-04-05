Normal City Council to hear COVID-19 economic update

People must provide their full name and the phone number that will be used to call into the meeting by emailing City Clerk Angie Huonker at ahuonker@normal.org. Once the commenter has registered, Huonker will provide the meeting call-in number, meeting ID, and instructions for joining the virtual meeting.

Other public comment guidelines remain the same.

In addition to speaking with the council, Hoban is meeting with the McLean County Board finance committee on Wednesday to discuss revamping the revolving loan fund, a fund of around $600,000 that is accessible for small businesses.

Hoban said the process for accessing the fund is cumbersome, so the committee will look at ways to streamline the process. The fund provides financial assistance to new or expanding businesses in McLean County.

In other matters, City Manager Pam Reece said Gov. J.B. Pritzker's shelter-in-place order should not affect a number of spring and summer construction projects for which council will approve bids and contracts.