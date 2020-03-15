Normal City Council to vote on cistern project

NORMAL — Normal City Council is expected to discuss a $154,120 contract with Culy Contracting to rehabilitate the city's leaking water storage cistern.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Uptown Station and will vote on the contract during the omnibus vote agenda. Items on the omnibus vote agenda are considered routine in nature and there will be no separate discussion unless a council member requests it.
The cistern was designed to collect, store and supply storm water for irrigation and can store around 74,000 gallons of water. It is around 500 feet long and was converted out of a 60-inch storm sewer that was sealed on both ends.
The cistern also provides water for uptown's water feature, which grows water-based plants and attracts many people during the warmer months, said Assistant City Manager Eric Hansen.
"It’s very environmentally friendly,” he said. “The cistern is leaking, so this project takes care of that so we can continue to collect the storm water and use it for irrigation purposes and use it for the water feature in the summer.”
The town budgeted $210,000 to fix the cistern, which is leaking and unable to provide water for both the water feature and irrigation.
Council members will consider a $154,120 contract with Culy Contracting to fix the cistern and provide an epoxy coating, which could last 50 years or more.
Members also are set to vote on authorizing a contract extension with Cardinal Infrastructure, LLC, which the city has worked with to secure federal grants for projects such as the underpass and construction of Uptown Station, Hansen said.
A resolution approving a salary schedule adjustment for 245 city employees is also listed on the omnibus vote agenda. The resolution would increase non-union employee salaries by 0.3 percent to reflect the cost of living.
“We use the consumer price index which we calculate, we’ve calculated it this way for years, and under the index for the last six months the share came in at 0.3 percent,” said Hansen.
The increase is a part of an annual adjustment conducted in April.
Council members also will hear a proposed site plan for the property at 2012 W. College St., which is owned by council member Stan Nord. The plan has a gravel area for outdoor container storage; a storm water detention area; stream buffer protection; landscaping additions of five white cedar and five cottonwood trees; re-facing of existing signs; and a bike rack.
“This is, from a staff perspective, very straightforward," Hansen said. "Town staff are recommending approval; the site plan meets the requirements of the town.
“What he’s asking to do is allowed and is allowed use; he just needed to get the site approved moving forward.”
The council will also take up several resolutions, including:
- Executing an annual $10,572 three-year contract with American Pest Control of Bloomington for integrated pest management services.
- Revised appropriating $1.55 million of motor fuel tax funds for resurfacing streets for the 2020 MFT Resurfacing Project and authorize the town engineer to sign the Illinois Department of Transportation general maintenance form.
- A service agreement with lowest responsible bidder for the supply of electricity and small commercial retail customers who do not opt out of such a program.
- Renewing a joint agreement with the city of Bloomington and the Ecology Action Center for an energy efficiency program.
