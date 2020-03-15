Normal City Council to vote on cistern project

NORMAL — Normal City Council is expected to discuss a $154,120 contract with Culy Contracting to rehabilitate the city's leaking water storage cistern.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Uptown Station and will vote on the contract during the omnibus vote agenda. Items on the omnibus vote agenda are considered routine in nature and there will be no separate discussion unless a council member requests it.

The cistern was designed to collect, store and supply storm water for irrigation and can store around 74,000 gallons of water. It is around 500 feet long and was converted out of a 60-inch storm sewer that was sealed on both ends.

The cistern also provides water for uptown's water feature, which grows water-based plants and attracts many people during the warmer months, said Assistant City Manager Eric Hansen.

"It’s very environmentally friendly,” he said. “The cistern is leaking, so this project takes care of that so we can continue to collect the storm water and use it for irrigation purposes and use it for the water feature in the summer.”

The town budgeted $210,000 to fix the cistern, which is leaking and unable to provide water for both the water feature and irrigation.