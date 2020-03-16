Normal closes offices, facilities to public

NORMAL — All town of Normal offices and facilities will close to the public Tuesday, but voting precincts will remain open for the Illinois primary election.

The following offices and town facilities closing to the public are: Normal City Hall, 1 Uptown Circle; Engineering, Inspections, Facilities Management, 1 Uptown Circle; Parks and Recreation, 100 E. Phoenix Ave.; Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., after polls close; Normal Fire Department, 606 S. Main St.; Water Department, 107 E. Mulberry St.; Public Works, 1301 Warriner St.; Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St.; Normal Theater, 209 W. North St.; and the Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Precinct locations that will be open are: Ironwood Clubhouse, Community Activity Center and Fairview Aquatic Center.

City officials are encouraging people to use online services at www.normal.org. The city does not expect interruptions to municipal services at this time.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

