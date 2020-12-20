Normal considering $99.9 million Community Investment Plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is set to approve a $99.9 million Community Investment Plan.

The investment plan includes a list of 130 high-priority projects over the next five years, ranging from transportation and public facilities development to utility services and parks and related amenities. Projects are funded by several sources, such as motor fuel tax, sewer and water fees and the general fund.

Included in the plan is $106.3 million in unfunded projects, or priority projects that could be recommended as money becomes available, according to town staff.

The plan is updated every December and includes the current fiscal year and the subsequent five fiscal years.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said town staff on Monday will highlight some of the upcoming capital projects for next year, as well as major projects to complete over the next five years.