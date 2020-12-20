Normal considering $99.9 million Community Investment Plan

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is set to approve a $99.9 million Community Investment Plan.
The investment plan includes a list of 130 high-priority projects over the next five years, ranging from transportation and public facilities development to utility services and parks and related amenities. Projects are funded by several sources, such as motor fuel tax, sewer and water fees and the general fund.
Included in the plan is $106.3 million in unfunded projects, or priority projects that could be recommended as money becomes available, according to town staff.
The plan is updated every December and includes the current fiscal year and the subsequent five fiscal years.
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said town staff on Monday will highlight some of the upcoming capital projects for next year, as well as major projects to complete over the next five years.
In other business, the town council will consider an ordinance waiving liquor license renewals for bars and restaurants that follow COVID restriction rules.
If approved, license fee renewals for certain liquor license classes, such as brewpubs, hotels and taprooms, would be waived. Operators would have to pay back the amount of the license fee if found in violation of COVID-19 regulations.
The ordinance follows a Dec. 7 council work session on boosting compliance with state rules. During that discussion council members also discussed potential ways to enforce Restore Illinois restrictions. Reece said the town is still considering an ordinance of that nature.
The council is also set to hear several other resolutions and presentations, including:
- A resolution approving the allocation of $450,000 from the General Fund to support the Town of Normal Small Business Relief Program Reimbursable by the Department of Economic Security Local CURE Economic Support Program.
- An amended resolution to appropriate $926,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds for the Gregory Street culvert rehabilitation project, located over Sugar Creek.
- A presentation by Cultural Arts and Children’s Discovery Museum Director Beth Whisman on how the Children’s Discovery Museum and Normal Theater have modified programming.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
