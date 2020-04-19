Normal continues work with mortgage credit certificate program

“Our bond volume cap will be used by the Illinois Assist Home Ownership program and other municipalities will cede their bond cap to this program," said City Manager Pam Reece. “That’s for eligible families to use it for their incentive for home ownership.”

The state will recapture what is not reserved or allocated by the town by May 1 of that year. The town can use its volume cap, allow it to be recaptured by the state, or voluntarily cede it to the state or to any community.

Federally authorized mortgage credit certificate programs offer an alternative to tax-exempt housing bonds and reduce the effective interest rate cost for qualified home owners. But the programs must be sponsored by a municipality to exist.

Aurora previously sponsored the program, but the majority of people participating in it were from McLean County and the surrounding area. More than $27.7 million in mortgage credit certificates were generated in McLean County over the past five years, said Monarch Mortgage Management managing director David Rasch.

The town is not at risk for sponsoring the program and will not incur any additional expenditures, Reece said.

Eligibility varies county to county, and there is a home purchase limit of $283,348.