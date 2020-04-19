Normal continues work with mortgage credit certificate program

NORMAL — A proposed ordinance will allow Normal City Council to use its private activity bond volume cap for a mortgage credit certificate program.
Council members will vote on the ordinance during a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday that will be live-streamed through the town's YouTube channel.
The town approved sponsoring the mortgage credit certificate program through Monarch Mortgage Management on March 2.
The program allows first-time homebuyers to receive a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 per year for the life of the mortgage through participating lenders. It is intended to help low- to moderate-income families purchase homes.
Private activity bonds are granted to municipalities by the state, based at $105 per capita population for the calendar year. The town's private activity bond volume cap is $5,747,910, based on a population of 54,742 residents, according to town staff.
“Our bond volume cap will be used by the Illinois Assist Home Ownership program and other municipalities will cede their bond cap to this program," said City Manager Pam Reece. “That’s for eligible families to use it for their incentive for home ownership.”
The state will recapture what is not reserved or allocated by the town by May 1 of that year. The town can use its volume cap, allow it to be recaptured by the state, or voluntarily cede it to the state or to any community.
Federally authorized mortgage credit certificate programs offer an alternative to tax-exempt housing bonds and reduce the effective interest rate cost for qualified home owners. But the programs must be sponsored by a municipality to exist.
Aurora previously sponsored the program, but the majority of people participating in it were from McLean County and the surrounding area. More than $27.7 million in mortgage credit certificates were generated in McLean County over the past five years, said Monarch Mortgage Management managing director David Rasch.
The town is not at risk for sponsoring the program and will not incur any additional expenditures, Reece said.
Eligibility varies county to county, and there is a home purchase limit of $283,348.
In McLean County, a couple or individual with a combined income of $88,300 or less could qualify for the program. A household of three or more would need a combined income of $101,545 or less.
The program is still in its early stages. People who are interested in the program can call Monarch Mortgage Management at 312-664-5656 for more information.
In other business, the council is set to approve a few bids for construction projects and extend some contracts for various programs.
Council members will vote on a $512,433 bid to George Gildner Inc. for the Jersey Avenue water main replacement project with up to a potential $15,000 bonus for early completion. The project will replace around 2,400 feet of water main along Jersey Avenue between Robinwood Drive and Ethell Parkway.
"The timing on that Jersey Avenue water main replacement, of course we want to replace it because we’ve had some water main break history there, but want to get this done before Bloomington replaces the bridge on Jersey Avenue,” said Reece.
The water main construction is set to begin in late May or early June in an effort to not interfere with Bloomington's bridge construction.
The council is also considering authorizing an amendment to an agreement with Midwest Fiber Recycling, which processes Normal's recycled materials and operates a drop-box recycling program. The amendment would extend the contract for six months and a budget adjustment.
Reece said council is considering the extension to allow discussion with Bloomington and McLean County on an intergovernmental agreement. The discussion follows a survey conducted by the Ecology Action Center, which found the drop-box recycling program is evenly split among Normal, Bloomington and McLean County residents.
