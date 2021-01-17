Normal could save $418,000 in bond refinancing

NORMAL — A bond refinancing opportunity could save Normal upward of $418,000 on a $1.8 million bond used to complete Uptown Station, if approved by the town council Tuesday night.
Normal was issued the 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond in December 2010 to complete the project, which houses City Hall. Normal has a chance to refinance the bond for a lower interest rate for long-term savings.
The length of the bond will remain the same, being paid in full by 2041.
"It's indicative of the town and our work to always seek ways to reduce our long-term debt expense," said Normal Communications Director Cathy Oloffson. "We're just refinancing to take advantage of better interest rates that are currently available."
At the time Normal took out the bond, the federal government was trying to boost the economy, said Oloffson. It currently has a federal subsidy that already helps the interest rate.
While the interest rate on the bond is 6.3%, the true cost to the town is at 3.36% because of that subsidy, she said. Refinancing the bond at current interest rates will take it down to a low- to mid-2% interest rate.
As the town enters its next budget cycle, Oloffson said it will be reevaluating its debt program. The town's current general obligation bond debt is $81.4 million.
"This is just one step in a long-term roadmap that the town has for remodeling its debt program," she said. "It is not a quick fix. This is just one step in a series of things that council will be hearing about."
In addition to considering refinancing the bond, council will hear a proposal to use $930,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the Towanda Avenue Bridge repair project.
Normal already committed $379,100 for the rehabilitation project, but as crews began design work, they discovered additional necessary repairs, said Oloffson.
The proposed rehabilitation will include additional costs, such as expanding sidewalk median repairs on the bridge and near the bridge and a temporary support system for full-depth concrete deck repairs.
If approved, the project will be bid in the spring with expected completion in the fall.
In other business, the town council will hear a few other resolutions Tuesday night, including:
- A motion rebating funds to Central Illinois Regional Broadband Network.
- A resolution waiving the formal bidding process and accepting quotes totaling $54,949.22 from Dell for the purchase of computer equipment.
- A resolution conditionally approving an amended site plan for 901-905 N. Main St.
- A resolution conditionally approving an amended site plan for 2000 E. College Ave.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.