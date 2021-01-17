Normal could save $418,000 in bond refinancing

NORMAL — A bond refinancing opportunity could save Normal upward of $418,000 on a $1.8 million bond used to complete Uptown Station, if approved by the town council Tuesday night.

Normal was issued the 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond in December 2010 to complete the project, which houses City Hall. Normal has a chance to refinance the bond for a lower interest rate for long-term savings.

The length of the bond will remain the same, being paid in full by 2041.

"It's indicative of the town and our work to always seek ways to reduce our long-term debt expense," said Normal Communications Director Cathy Oloffson. "We're just refinancing to take advantage of better interest rates that are currently available."

At the time Normal took out the bond, the federal government was trying to boost the economy, said Oloffson. It currently has a federal subsidy that already helps the interest rate.