Normal council candidates talk taxes, debt

NORMAL — Stopping tax hikes, improving infrastructure and Normal's $81.4 million debt were at the forefront of conversation during a Thursday night candidate forum for the Normal Town Council.
Five of the nine candidates competing for three seats on the council outlined goals. The virtual forum was hosted by the McLean County Republicans.
Taking part were incumbent Scott Preston, who has served on the council 2013; David Paul Blumenshine, who has competed twice for the Republican party ticket in the 105th Illinois House District race; Brad McMillan, a professor at Bradley University; Karl Sila, who has a background in accounting; and Steve Harsh, who works in finance.
The election is April 6.
Not taking part in the Thursday event were Chemberly Cummings, who has served on the council since 2017; Kevin McCarthy, who has served since 2012; A.J. Zimmerman, chairman of the Normal Planning Commission; and challenger Donna M. Toney.
Mayoral candidates incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli were not in attendance.
Normal town council members are elected at-large.
During the forum, candidates brought up concerns with transparency and the need for the town council to curb spending and tax increases.
"The only way we're going to be able to address these things is to truly lay it out on the line," said Blumenshine. "I think we need to freeze our budget in Normal. I think we need to freeze taxes. And then, I think we need to live in a zero based budget for awhile, where nothing gets added to the budget without justification or conversation."
McMillan said his main priority if elected would be to address the town's roads, which he said are potholed, and to build the economy by encouraging businesses to invest in the community.
"We need to put a higher priority on infrastructure investment in our community," he said, adding that he hoped to attract new businesses to increase town revenues, which would help address those issues. "There are too many empty spots in our community. The Normal Town Council should be providing leadership in filling those spots."
The forum was the first of several planned for various consolidated races ahead of the election. During each event, candidates have the opportunity to introduce themselves, state their goals for office, and answer questions.
The next scheduled forum will be March 4 at 6 p.m. with the Normal Township candidates.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.