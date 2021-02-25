Normal council candidates talk taxes, debt

Mayoral candidates incumbent Mayor Chris Koos and challenger Marc Tiritilli were not in attendance.

Normal town council members are elected at-large.

During the forum, candidates brought up concerns with transparency and the need for the town council to curb spending and tax increases.

"The only way we're going to be able to address these things is to truly lay it out on the line," said Blumenshine. "I think we need to freeze our budget in Normal. I think we need to freeze taxes. And then, I think we need to live in a zero based budget for awhile, where nothing gets added to the budget without justification or conversation."

McMillan said his main priority if elected would be to address the town's roads, which he said are potholed, and to build the economy by encouraging businesses to invest in the community.

"We need to put a higher priority on infrastructure investment in our community," he said, adding that he hoped to attract new businesses to increase town revenues, which would help address those issues. "There are too many empty spots in our community. The Normal Town Council should be providing leadership in filling those spots."