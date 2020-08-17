Normal council OKs new Illinois Art Station building plans, police contract

Employee wellness services

During public comment, Joe Company, with Wellness Data Solutions in Bloomington, asked the town to consider tabling an agreement with HCIactive and eHealth for employee wellness services.

Company said his organization provides the same services as the HCIactive, but was unaware that the town was searching for a new vendor.

“As business owners and taxpayers in the Bloomington-Normal community, we respectfully request that the employee wellness decision be delayed so competitive bids can be evaluated," said Company.

The HCIactive and eHealth program provides resources for town employees and spouses, including education, screenings and disease management.

Council approved the agreement 5-1 with Nord the only dissenting vote.

Police contract

Normal police officers will see a 1.25% salary increase twice a year for a total 2.5% yearly adjustment under a new collective bargaining agreement between the town and police union.

Council approved 6-0 the four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 22.