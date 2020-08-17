Normal council OKs new Illinois Art Station building plans, police contract

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council approved Monday a zoning change and a site plan for the Illinois Art Station’s new educational building.
The group purchased properties at 101 E. Vernon Ave., and 605, 607 S. Linden streets for studio space and educational purposes. It is the first permanent location for the nonprofit art education organization.
Before discussing the site plan, council approved 5-1 rezoning the properties to S-2 public lands and institution status. Councilman Stan Nord was the lone dissenting vote, and Mayor Chris Koos was absent due to health reasons.
The site plan was approved 6-0.
All three properties were previously zoned R-1B for single family residential use.
IAS plans to remodel 101 E. Vernon Ave., a single-family residence, for art education services and potential art studios. A 13-space parking is planned for the properties at 605 and 607 S. Linden St.
Employee wellness services
During public comment, Joe Company, with Wellness Data Solutions in Bloomington, asked the town to consider tabling an agreement with HCIactive and eHealth for employee wellness services.
Company said his organization provides the same services as the HCIactive, but was unaware that the town was searching for a new vendor.
“As business owners and taxpayers in the Bloomington-Normal community, we respectfully request that the employee wellness decision be delayed so competitive bids can be evaluated," said Company.
The HCIactive and eHealth program provides resources for town employees and spouses, including education, screenings and disease management.
Council approved the agreement 5-1 with Nord the only dissenting vote.
Police contract
Normal police officers will see a 1.25% salary increase twice a year for a total 2.5% yearly adjustment under a new collective bargaining agreement between the town and police union.
Council approved 6-0 the four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 22.
The previous agreement expired earlier in the year, and the town began negotiations with the police union in January. Town staff and the union came to a new agreement after two sessions lasting less than three hours total.
Other business
In other business, council approved several resolutions including:
- A renewal of the employee group health, dental and life/accidental death and dismemberment program.
- Waiving bids and authorizing staff to execute and agreement with HCIactive and eHealth for employee wellness services.
- A water contract with Michael Masching for property located at 4252 E. Raab Rd.
- An amended final development plan for Crunch Fitness, 301 Veterans Parkway, in the Shoppes at College Hills planned unit development.
