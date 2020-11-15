Normal Council to approve property tax levy, hear COVID-19 economic update

NORMAL — Property taxes may stay the same next year in Normal.
The Normal Town Council will consider Monday night continuing the current property tax levy of $13,055,328 and a $1.4691 tax rate.
If approved, that means about the same would be paid in taxes, provided there are no other changes to the property, according to town staff.
Officials expect the town's equalized assessed value, or the total taxable value of property in the town, to remain unchanged from last year at $888,656,476, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
There are eight expenditure funds considered when calculating the town's property tax levy, including the General Fund, the police and fire pensions, the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IRMF), Social Security/Medicare, and the Normal Public Library.
This year, the largest allocation change is in the general fund, which will see a $1,068,411 decrease in contributions, according to data provided by town staff. But, both the police and fire pensions will see an increase of $656,163 and $469,513, respectively.
Reece said the police and fire pension changes is a reflection of changes in mortality rates.
"What they're using is life expectancy and mortality tables that would reflect more accurately how people are living in their retirement years," said Reece. "We're reflecting new mortality table impact on pension funding level based on actuary analysis."
Following the tax levy proposal, council will hear an update from Finance Director Andrew Huhn over the economic impacts of COVID-19.
In May, Huhn said the town was bracing for a potential $10.4 million drop in generated revenue, but in July said early reports showed the town faring better than expected.
Reece said the town is still in a better-than-predicted position, mainly due to immediate responses such as eliminating or reducing transfers out of the general fund and not including an annual transfer to the vehicle reserve fund.
The town also did not have typical operational expenses, such as hiring seasonal workers over the summer and closing the aquatics center.
"The reality is that's not likely sustainable," Reece said. "We are predicting that next fiscal year we will go back to a more typical staffing model with services and activities in the summer."
While Reece said typical revenue streams, such as the local sales tax, are looking better than originally projected, the town does have concerns for how the pandemic will play out in the coming months.
"We're not in a position to say that we've weathered the storm by any means," she said. "We still have a lot of things to work through."
In other business, council will consider several resolutions, including:
- A resolution conditionally approving the final plat of the Illinois Art Station Subdivision by expedited process.
- A resolution authorizing the execution of an intergovernmental agreement for the police shooting range facility with the city of Bloomington.
- A resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase and installation of a multi-pump station control panel kit upgrade for Ironwood Golf Course irrigation system from Absolute Service Inc. for $31,168.
- An ordinance concurring with a technical correction to the Bloomington Normal Enterprise Zone Boundary Amendment — the Ferrero Expansion.
The Normal Town Council will meet virtually starting 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be livestreamed from the town's YouTube page.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
