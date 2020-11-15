Normal Council to approve property tax levy, hear COVID-19 economic update

The town also did not have typical operational expenses, such as hiring seasonal workers over the summer and closing the aquatics center.

"The reality is that's not likely sustainable," Reece said. "We are predicting that next fiscal year we will go back to a more typical staffing model with services and activities in the summer."

While Reece said typical revenue streams, such as the local sales tax, are looking better than originally projected, the town does have concerns for how the pandemic will play out in the coming months.

"We're not in a position to say that we've weathered the storm by any means," she said. "We still have a lot of things to work through."

In other business, council will consider several resolutions, including: