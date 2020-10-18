Normal council to vote on $370,000 for West College Avenue rehab

NORMAL — The design phase for a $9.35 rehabilitation of West College Avenue could begin soon.
The town council on Monday is expected to consider appropriating $370,000 in motor fuel tax funds to partner with Farnsworth Group to conduct phase 1 and 2 design services for the West College Avenue rehabilitation project, according to town staff.
The town budgeted $600,000 in motor fuel tax funds for the project.
West College Avenue is an arterial street that provides access to industrial, commercial and residential properties. Businesses along West College Avenue have said the road has deteriorated over time.
The town approved committing the use of MFT funds to improve the section of West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road at its June 22 meeting.
Town staff anticipate entering the planning, environmental design and engineering phases of the project in November. Construction is expected to begin either spring or summer of 2023.
In addition to road rehabilitation, the council also will consider committing financial support for a potential Constitution Trail extension, according to town staff.
The town is seeking grant through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to extend the Constitution Trail between Adelaide Street and Parkside Road, said Ryan Otto, director of engineering.
The program provides up to 80% reimbursement for preliminary engineering, utility relocations, construction engineering and construction costs for eligible projects. A 20% local match is required if the town is awarded the grant.
Council will consider committing $241,000 for the $1.2 million project, said Otto.
The trail extension would include a multi-use path along Gregory Street from Parkside Road to Adelaide Street. It would extend the Constitution Trail one mile west and allow easy access to park amenities and Normal Community West High School, Otto said.
In other business, council will hear a proposal to amend the town's public comment section.
The public comment section currently requires all public comments must be germane to the meeting agenda.
With the new amendment, the town will have two public comment sessions, one 30-minute period at the beginning of the meeting for any public comments related to an agenda item, and a second 15-minute period at the end of the agenda for those who wish to address the council on any matter.
In other business, the council will hear a presentations on a recent tree inventory study and Smart City initiatives.
The the town also will consider several other resolutions, including:
- A resolution to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission for a pavement rating and assessment project.
- A resolution to award a $417,505.59 bid with up to a potential $5,000 bonus for early completion to SNC Construction, Inc. and authorize the city manager to execute agreements with Union Pacific and RailPros for the Main Street Water Main Extension Project.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a six-month lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for four 2021 GMC Sierra double cab four-by-four and one Chevrolet 15-passenger van.
- A resolution amending the rules for public comments at meetings of the Normal Town Council and other town boards and commissions.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday.
