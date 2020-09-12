Normal ends fiscal year strong, prepares for COVID-19 impact

In April, the town reported an 11.5% unemployment rate, which later dropped to 10.1% in May and, 10.2% in June and 7.8% in July.

Because the unemployment rate was down, the indicator is listed as trending positively, but with caution because of high unemployment rates brought on by the pandemic.

Three of the six indicators trending down — construction building permits, Amtrak usage and county workforce — are community growth measures that are difficult for the town to control.

There were slightly less construction building permits for 2019-20 with 831 permits, a 0.5% decrease from the previous year. Town staff reported residential remodeling had the largest decrease, but that was offset by an increase in the single family home permits.

Amtrak ridership had a 2.36% decrease in passengers with 229,894 passengers. Ridership has trended down since 2017, and the town is working with Amtrak to understand what caused it to drop, Huhn said.

Ridership also is expected to see a larger decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Police and Fire Pension Plan funding levels were down, mainly due to updating the mortality assumptions used for plan participants.