Normal ends fiscal year strong, prepares for COVID-19 impact

NORMAL — While Normal ended the 2019-20 fiscal year strong in March, town leaders are bracing for the COVID-19 financial impact.
Finance Director Andrew Huhn last week presented the town's yearly Financial Trend and Condition Report, which showed several financial indicators in good, stable condition, but with caution.
“We did have a good year-end close in terms of surplus for general fund," said Huhn told The Pantagraph. "However, right when we closed the fiscal year is when we had the shutdown for COVID and that impacted certain revenues and activity."
The Financial Trend and Condition Report is a tool compiled by town staff each September to observe various aspects of town finances compared to previous years.
The report has 34 indicators rated as positive, negative or unclassified — meaning that they do not show a trend as either positive or negative. Each indicator shows a trend within six categories: community, revenue, expenditures, debt service, balance sheet and financial strategies.
Some indicators do not necessarily track direct revenue streams for the town, but show community growth, such as airport usage, Amtrak ridership and county work force.
For the 2018-19 year, Normal had 21 indicators trending positive, seven trending negative and six that were unclassified.
The town ended the year with a $1.9 million surplus, placing the general fund balance at a little over $22 million, Huhn said. This placed the town at a slight advantage when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close.
Now the town is projecting a $6.2 million deficit due to the pandemic.
"With that surplus, that built up a little bit of the fund balance more and we certainly need that going into this fiscal year because of COVID," Huhn said. "If COVID had not occurred, we'd probably be feeling pretty good about things."
Normal closed out the year with a 2.3% unemployment rate in March. That's a 2.2% decrease from the previous year, but that rate didn't last long.
In April, the town reported an 11.5% unemployment rate, which later dropped to 10.1% in May and, 10.2% in June and 7.8% in July.
Because the unemployment rate was down, the indicator is listed as trending positively, but with caution because of high unemployment rates brought on by the pandemic.
Three of the six indicators trending down — construction building permits, Amtrak usage and county workforce — are community growth measures that are difficult for the town to control.
There were slightly less construction building permits for 2019-20 with 831 permits, a 0.5% decrease from the previous year. Town staff reported residential remodeling had the largest decrease, but that was offset by an increase in the single family home permits.
Amtrak ridership had a 2.36% decrease in passengers with 229,894 passengers. Ridership has trended down since 2017, and the town is working with Amtrak to understand what caused it to drop, Huhn said.
Ridership also is expected to see a larger decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the Police and Fire Pension Plan funding levels were down, mainly due to updating the mortality assumptions used for plan participants.
Overall town leaders are remaining positive as they approach the next budgeting cycle and will continue working with department heads on spending plans, budget cuts and closely observe revenue streams.
"We are feeling relatively confident about our status because we entered the pandemic situation with very strong reserves,” said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. “We’re still tracking regularly how our revenues are looking and nothing’s really changed in terms of our assumptions.”
