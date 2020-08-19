Normal gets $590,000 grant for water main replacement project

NORMAL — Normal is among 17 recipients of a new grant meant to expedite $24.8 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for local infrastructure projects.
The state Department of Economic Opportunity awarded $590,000 to the town Wednesday through the new Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Capital program, which launched in May.
Normal plans to use the funds to replace 1,360 feet of water main in the Oak Street water main project, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
The grant is part of $39.5 million awarded for 27 capital development projects to support economic development. Grants were released through $24.8 million from the Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Capital program, and $14.7 million for projects located in opportunity zones.
The fast-track program was available for projects that could begin within 90 days of receiving the grant. Funded projects include road and bridge repairs, capital upgrades for utilities and transportation centers, and neighborhood revitalization projects.
Construction for Normal's Oak Street water main replacement project is "ready to start on our end," said John Burkhart, Normal water director. Once the project breaks ground, construction should last around three months.
Water main will be replaced on one block of both Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street between Linden Avenue and Oak Street, and two blocks on Oak Street between Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street.
The project will address a "substandard-sized" water main that has generated citizen complaints of discolored water from buildup.
In July, the Normal Town Council awarded a $545,600 construction bid to George Gildner Inc., of Bloomington with a $15,000 bonus for early completion. The town is now waiting for confirmation from the state to proceed with the project, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
Ten major infrastructure projects in "opportunity zones" will be funded through a $14.7 million investment. The projects span transportation infrastructure, a community recreation center and various municipal works projects.
Illinois defines opportunity zones as distressed or economically under-served areas. Recipients included Centralia, Dekalb, Dixon, Freeport and Rockford.
