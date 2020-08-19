Normal gets $590,000 grant for water main replacement project

Construction for Normal's Oak Street water main replacement project is "ready to start on our end," said John Burkhart, Normal water director. Once the project breaks ground, construction should last around three months.

Water main will be replaced on one block of both Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street between Linden Avenue and Oak Street, and two blocks on Oak Street between Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street.

The project will address a "substandard-sized" water main that has generated citizen complaints of discolored water from buildup.

In July, the Normal Town Council awarded a $545,600 construction bid to George Gildner Inc., of Bloomington with a $15,000 bonus for early completion. The town is now waiting for confirmation from the state to proceed with the project, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.