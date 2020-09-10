 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal launches 'MaskupNormal' campaign
0 comments

Normal launches 'MaskupNormal' campaign

{{featured_button_text}}
Uptown Station/Normal City Hall building mug

Uptown Station is at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Normal town leaders are challenging everyone to do their part and "mask up" to protect one another from spreading COVID-19.

Mayor Chris Koos launched the "MaskupNormal" campaign Sept. 4 in an effort to encourage residents and visitors to take responsibility and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re asking people to take responsibility for the role they play in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Koos said in a statement. "This is about safeguarding the health of citizens and the economic health of our community. We want everyone doing their part.”

Koos started the campaign after receiving requests from small business owners and Normal residents.

The campaign coincides with the "CommUNITY Confidence' campaign by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We are proud to partner with strong community leaders on this effort,” Koos said. “The #commUNITYconfidence effort encouraged retailers, restaurants and businesses to pledge to create safe environments for citizens. The #maskupNormal effort is the flipside of that coin.”

The internet challenge includes an online pledge on the Town of Normal Coronavirus Hub, which houses COVID-19 information and resources. There people can sign their name and commit themselves to keeping the community safe. 

Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media with photos and videos of them wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining appropriate social distancing using the hashtag "maskupNormal."

The town also is placing yard signs, banners and digital billboards throughout Normal to remind people to use proper hygiene.

Gallery: The 4 Illinois governors who have been convicted

+1 
Chris Koos

Koos

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News