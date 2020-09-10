Normal launches 'MaskupNormal' campaign

NORMAL — Normal town leaders are challenging everyone to do their part and "mask up" to protect one another from spreading COVID-19.
Mayor Chris Koos launched the "MaskupNormal" campaign Sept. 4 in an effort to encourage residents and visitors to take responsibility and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re asking people to take responsibility for the role they play in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Koos said in a statement. "This is about safeguarding the health of citizens and the economic health of our community. We want everyone doing their part.”
Koos started the campaign after receiving requests from small business owners and Normal residents.
The campaign coincides with the "CommUNITY Confidence' campaign by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We are proud to partner with strong community leaders on this effort,” Koos said. “The #commUNITYconfidence effort encouraged retailers, restaurants and businesses to pledge to create safe environments for citizens. The #maskupNormal effort is the flipside of that coin.”
The internet challenge includes an online pledge on the Town of Normal Coronavirus Hub, which houses COVID-19 information and resources. There people can sign their name and commit themselves to keeping the community safe.
Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media with photos and videos of them wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining appropriate social distancing using the hashtag "maskupNormal."
The town also is placing yard signs, banners and digital billboards throughout Normal to remind people to use proper hygiene.
Gallery: The 4 Illinois governors who have been convicted
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.