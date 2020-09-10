Normal launches 'MaskupNormal' campaign

“We are proud to partner with strong community leaders on this effort,” Koos said. “The #commUNITYconfidence effort encouraged retailers, restaurants and businesses to pledge to create safe environments for citizens. The #maskupNormal effort is the flipside of that coin.”

The internet challenge includes an online pledge on the Town of Normal Coronavirus Hub, which houses COVID-19 information and resources. There people can sign their name and commit themselves to keeping the community safe.

Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media with photos and videos of them wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining appropriate social distancing using the hashtag "maskupNormal."

The town also is placing yard signs, banners and digital billboards throughout Normal to remind people to use proper hygiene.

