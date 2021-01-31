Normal may boost coronavirus housing assistance program

"Right now, because we believe these moratoriums will eventually be lifted, and because other community assistance programs have been depleted, we believe these funds should be used for housing assistance," said Oloffson.

Normal previously committed $246,067 in CDBG-CV (coronavirus) funding for the program.

The council will also consider abating $119,946 of the Shoppes at College Hills 2020 property tax levy for a final property tax levy of $198,707.

Abatement of the tax levy will have no impact on the town's total property tax rate.

The abatement is part of a 2004 agreement the town entered with the owners of the Shoppes at College Hills to "help revitalize the retail center," said Oloffson. At that time the town issued $5.5 million in Special Service Area bonds on behalf of the owners at no liability to the town.

Those bonds are to be "abated to the extent that rebated revenue from the 1% sales tax generated from the development is available to meet required principal and interest payments," according to town staff.

Normal collects sales tax throughout the year, which is set aside for the bond payment, Olofson said. There is $119,946 set aside for the property tax abatement.