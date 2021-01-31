Normal may boost coronavirus housing assistance program

NORMAL — Anticipating increased potential for eviction notices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Normal will consider bolstering its coronavirus housing assistance program.
In partnership with Mid Central Community Action, the town launched its COVID-19 housing assistance program to help Normal residents struggling with rent and utilities during the pandemic.
The Normal Town Council will consider Monday using $335,359 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus, received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act, for the program.
Normal intends to allocate the funds ahead of the expiration of the state's eviction moratorium Feb. 6, said Communications Director Cathy Oloffson. The town expects an increase in people needing financial assistance.
"Right now, because we believe these moratoriums will eventually be lifted, and because other community assistance programs have been depleted, we believe these funds should be used for housing assistance," said Oloffson.
Normal previously committed $246,067 in CDBG-CV (coronavirus) funding for the program.
The council will also consider abating $119,946 of the Shoppes at College Hills 2020 property tax levy for a final property tax levy of $198,707.
Abatement of the tax levy will have no impact on the town's total property tax rate.
The abatement is part of a 2004 agreement the town entered with the owners of the Shoppes at College Hills to "help revitalize the retail center," said Oloffson. At that time the town issued $5.5 million in Special Service Area bonds on behalf of the owners at no liability to the town.
Those bonds are to be "abated to the extent that rebated revenue from the 1% sales tax generated from the development is available to meet required principal and interest payments," according to town staff.
Normal collects sales tax throughout the year, which is set aside for the bond payment, Olofson said. There is $119,946 set aside for the property tax abatement.
In other business, the town will take a vote to approve several ordinances, including:
- A resolution authorizing a frame rail replacement and corrosion repairs to a 2009 Pierce Fire Engine.
- A resolution conditionally approving a final development plan: Phase 4 of the J & M Planned Unit Development.
- An ordinance conditionally vacating an easement within the J&M Planned Unit Development Lot 1.
- A resolution conditionally approving the first amended final plat of the J&M Planned Unit Development.
The Normal Town Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday and will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page. It will follow a 6:45 p.m. Normal Liquor Commission meeting.
