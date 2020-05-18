Normal Mayor Chis Koos nominated to serve on the Amtrak Board of Directors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — President Donald Trump is set to nominate Normal Mayor Chris Koos to serve on the Amtrak board of directors.

"I'm very honored to have been chosen to do this," said Koos. "Passenger rail has been so important to our community and I'd like to tell that story on a national level and build Amtrak into a transportation system that it has the potential to be."

Trump announced Monday in a news release his intent to nominate three people to serve his administration, including Justin Herdman of Ohio to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and Sarah Feinberg of West Virginia, to serve on the Amtrak board.

Koos said the conversation began with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield asking if he would be willing to be an appointee. If approved byt eh U.S. Senate, Koos would be the only Amtrak board member from the Midwest.