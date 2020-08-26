Normal Mayor Chris Koos to seek fifth term in 2021 election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal Mayor Chris Koos announced Wednesday plans to seek re-election in April.

"You don't live in great communities, you help to make great communities," Koos said in a statement. "This has been the guiding principle for my time as mayor."

Nominating petitions for the April 6 municipal election must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23. Tuesday was the first day for circulating election petitions. The mayor and three council seats are open.

Normal council members are elected at-large.

Koos, 72, owner of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running, said he still has a fire within him, driving him to seek a fifth term in office. He has made improving uptown Normal and economic development a priority since he was appointed mayor in 2003.

Significant projects in which he has played a role involve commercial development.

In addition to serving as mayor, Koos was recently nominated to the board of Amtrak, a 10-member panel that sets policy for the National Passenger Rail Corp. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Transportation for America, as a member of the Uptown Normal Business Association.