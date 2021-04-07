Normal Mayor Koos declares victory over Tiritilli; 3 council incumbents get most votes

NORMAL — After a tight race, incumbent Mayor Chris Koos declared victory Tuesday night, holding a 388-vote lead over challenger Marc Tiritilli.
"I'm feeling very, very good," Koos said Tuesday night. "This wouldn't be just a win for me; this is a win for the town of Normal because they returned all the incumbents. To me, that says a lot."
With all 31 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Koos led Tiritilli with 4,396 votes, or 52.31% of votes cast, to 4,008, 47.69%.
There are approximately 400 outstanding absentee ballots. Election officials will know the final results in two weeks, according to the McLean County Clerk's Office.
In an interview with The Pantagraph, Tiritilli said he plans on speaking with the county clerk in the morning before deciding his next step.
“I’m really pleased with the race we ran," said Tiritilli. "I thought it had been clearly heard, and the people voted. Once we get the final result, I’m happy with that.”
Koos, 72, has been mayor since 2003 and owns Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running in Normal. Tiritilli, 55, manages the IDEA Center at Illinois Wesleyan and teaches physics and astronomy.
It is the second time the two have faced off at the ballot box, with Tiritilli losing to Koos in 2017 by just 11 votes.
Earlier in the night, both candidates said they were pleased with the turnout, excitedly watching the votes come in.
"Regardless of the outcome, I’m happy with the result," said Tiritilli. "I felt like my message was heard, and it’s up to the people to decide.”
Koos said he was feeling positive about the race, saying he and his campaign have worked hard up until the very last second.
"I’ve got an upbeat crew here, we’re working through this and they’re working hard on it," he said. "It’s close, so we’ll see what happens.”
Normal Town Council
Unofficial results for Normal Town Council showed incumbent Kevin McCarthy taking the lead Tuesday night with 3,712 votes, or 17.07%. Incumbents Scott Preston and Chemberly Cummings tied at 2,941 votes each, or 13.53%.
There are three open seats for Town Council, and council members are elected at large.
The next top vote-getters were David Paul Blumenshine with 2,803 votes and A.J. Zimmerman, 2,639 votes. Trailing behind were Steve Harsh, 1,949 votes; Karl Sila, 1,867 votes; Brad McMillan, 1,743 votes; and Donna M. Toney, 1,145 votes.
Normal Township
For township supervisor, Democrat incumbent Sarah Grammer held a solid lead with 5,119 votes, or 78.62% of votes, according to unofficial results. There were 1,392 write-in votes, or 21.38% of votes cast.
Amy Conklin ran as a write-in candidate.
Election officials do not expect to finish counting write-in votes, which are hand-tallied, until Wednesday, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
Unofficial results showed a slight-shake up for the four trustee seats, with two Repubican challengers elected to the board.
The top vote-getters were Democrat incumbent Sally Pyne, leading with 4,293 votes; Democrat incumbent Arlene Hosea, with 3,917 votes; Republican Floyd Aper, with 3,742 votes; and Republican Art Rodriguez, 3,736 votes.
Closely following were Democrat Dayna Schickendanz, 3,550 votes; Carl Haney, 3,610 votes; and Mary Wuhrman, 3,491 votes.
Ray Ropp ran as a write-in candidate. Unofficial results showed 1,480 write-in votes were cast.
For township clerk, Democrat Pat Turner led Republican Judy Hanks with 4,112 votes to 3,944.
Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston ran unopposed.
Incumbent, former student trustee lead Heartland Community College race
NORMAL — Unofficial results showed incumbent Rebecca Ropp and former student trustee Joshua Crockett outdistancing the rest of the field in the race for two seats with six-year terms on the Heartland Community College board.
The race for one seat with a two-year term was close, but Cecelia Long's strong showing in McLean County gave her a nearly 400-vote victory over incumbent Jim Drew, who led in the remaining counties. The unofficial returns showed Long with 9,710 to 9,324 for Drew.
Unofficial totals showed Ropp with 12,075; Crockett, 8,250; Catrina Parker, 5,707; Cynthia Pulley, 4,724; and Jodie Slothower, 4,193.
Heartland Community College District 540 includes parts of McLean, Logan, Livingston DeWitt and Tazewell counties.
Crockett, of Bloomington, is a Heartland graduate and former student trustee who is a senior at Illinois State University.
Ropp, of Normal, was appointed to the board in February 2014 and elected to a six-year term in 2015. She has worked for Growmark for 26 years.
Parker, of Bloomington, is a Heartland graduate and works as an underwriting service assistant at State Farm Insurance.
Slothower, of Normal, is a former member of the Heartland faculty. She is a writer and owner of a digital marketing company, The Tech Kitchen.
Pulley, of Downs, is a former Heartland faculty member who is on the mathematics faculty at Illinois State University.
Long, of Bloomington, formerly worked as a success coach and on special projects at Heartland. She has worked in social services and is currently a field and volunteer manager for the One People’s Campaign.
Drew, of Lincoln, was appointed to the board in October. He served an elected term from 2011-17 and a five-month appointment in 2018-19 to complete the term of a board member who resigned. He has worked for the Logan County Farm Bureau for 43 years.
The college recently updated its Master Facilities Plan and has made expansion of its agriculture program a priority. An architect has been hired to develop plans for an agriculture complex but construction will depend on the availability of funding.
The college also offers college transfer programs and recently signed a transfer agreement with Illinois Wesleyan University.
Bloomington District 87 returns 3 incumbents, adds newcomer
BLOOMINGTON — Three incumbents will return to the District 87 school board, where they will be joined by newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy.
The members who were re-elected Tuesday are Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley-Gibson and Charles “Chuck” Irwin. There were only four candidates for the four seats on the ballot. A fifth candidate, Jon Reed, withdrew his candidacy after ballots had been printed.
Unofficial results Tuesday night showed Gibson with 4.005 votes, Fox Anvick with 3,820, Irwin with 3,778 and Samedy with 2,656.
Two major tasks they will face are providing leadership as the district works its way back from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and selecting a successor to Superintendent Barry Reilly, who is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year after more than 30 years with the district.
Fox Anvick was elected to the board in 2017. She is a systems analyst at State Farm insurance.
Beasley-Gibson has served as school board president since April 2019. She was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a four-year term in 2017. She is an agency career track manager at State Farm insurance.
Irwin also was first elected to the board in 2017. He is a retired Streator school administrator and teacher.
This will be Samedy’s first elected office. He said in a statement that he wants to represent working class families on the school board.
In addition to beginning a search for Reilly’s successor and getting the district back to something resembling normal post-COVID, the board will continue to work on such issues as narrowing the achievement gap between low-income and other students.
The newly elected and re-elected board members will be seated at the April 14 school board meeting.
Mathy, Montney, Becker, Ward, Crumpler on track to Bloomington council wins
BLOOMINGTON — Two incumbents and three newcomers were on track Tuesday night to hold seats on the Bloomington City Council, according to unofficial consolidated election results.
In Ward 3, Sheila Montney was leading People First Coalition candidate Willie Holton Halbert with 1,260 votes to 593 votes.
Reached by phone Tuesday night, Montney said she hadn't spoken with Halbert, and that she attributed her prospective victory to "all the kind volunteers and supporters" in her ward.
She added she intends to keep "serving to the best of my ability the residents of my ward and the community" during her first term on the council.
Halbert in a statement congratulated Montney and thanked those involved in her campaign.
"We did not win but we made a difference," Halbert said. "I had the opportunity to share my platform for Equity for All."
In Ward 5, Nick Becker was leading PFC candidate Patrick Lawler with 723 votes to 523 votes.
Becker in an interview Tuesday evening said Lawler hadn't yet reached out, but that he was "feeling confident at this point," adding that his pending victory was attributable to "hard work from great people getting the word out."
Asked what he expected to accomplish in his first term, Becker said he plans to "stick to what the people of the ward have asked for, which is better infrastructure, public safety, generating economic development and creating jobs."
Lawler in a statement congratulated Becker and said he was proud to have campaigned alongside the other PFC candidates.
"It’s been an honor to be a small part of this movement that mobilized so many volunteers and spread such positive progressive ideas for the future of Bloomington," Lawler said. "While I’m disappointed we lost, I am so grateful to have gotten to know the people of Ward 5."
In Ward 7, incumbent Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward was leading PFC candidate Kelby Cumpston with 420 votes to 263 votes.
Ward on Tuesday night said she had not talked with Cumpston. She also said it's "hard to attribute" whether her incumbency contributed to her projected win.
She added there's "a lot of work still to do," but she intends to address local gun violence and infrastructure issues, both of which she said are "high priorities" that "need a real comprehensive approach."
Cumpston in a statement congratulated Ward and said he was looking forward to working with her as the ward's representative.
"Our grassroots campaign was always about advocating for the needs of Ward 7 residents and we did it without the support of local political elites," Cumpston said. "The fact that Ward 7 had two social justice-oriented candidates on the ballot reflects the values of the ward."
In Ward 9, Tom Crumpler had earned 951 votes over former-Ald. Jim Fruin's 932 votes.
In an interview Tuesday night Crumpler said he had not talked with Fruin, but he was "very pleased" with the preliminary results and "excited" to represent the ward.
"It's a great time for our city, with new members on the council and with a new mayor, it’s a real opportunity for bringing change to the community," Crumpler said, adding that he plans in his first term to work to improve emergency response times across the ward.
Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy ran unopposed, receiving 821 votes and securing his second full term on the council.
As of Tuesday morning there were still around 200 mail-in ballots to be returned, Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Tim Mitchell said.
The new council members, who will be swore-in May 1, will be tasked with working with Mboka Mwilambwe, who was leading in the Bloomington mayor's race, according to unofficial results.
Mboka Mwilambwe emerges in 3-way Bloomington mayor race
BLOOMINGTON — Mboka Mwilambwe may need to move three seats to his left when he returns to the Bloomington City Council dais, after being on track Tuesday to securing his first term as the city's mayor.
If the lead holds, Mwilambwe, 50, will become the city's first Black mayor. He since 2011 has held the Ward 3 seat on the council and since 2019 has served as mayor pro tem.
In the unofficial tally of all 52 precincts reporting, Mwilambwe collected 4,455 votes, or 38.71%.
Mike Straza garnered 4,248 votes, or 36.91%, and Jackie Gunderson received 2,780 votes, or 24.16%. Misty Metroz, the only certified write-in candidate, received 25 votes, or 0.22%.
Voters cast 11,421 ballots, representing 21.5% of the 53,108 registered voters.
As of Tuesday morning there were still around 200 mail-in ballots to be returned, Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Tim Mitchell said.
Straza, a local entrepreneur and business owner, championed a campaign centered on stimulating economic growth, while Gunderson, a procurement manger at Illinois State University, pledged to focus on equity and accessibility.
Gunderson in a statement congratulated Mwilambwe and tipped her hat to Straza, adding that running for mayor was "among the great honors of my life."
She thanked those involved in her campaign and the three candidates running for city council under the People First Coalition banner, which Gunderson was also part of.
"Even though we weren't successful in our races, together we effectively challenged the status quo and ran authentic, principled campaigns that honored our values and uplifted the people in our communities," Gunderson said.
Neither Gunderson or Straza have held previous elected experience, a characteristic that may have turned off some voters in Tuesday's election.
At the core of Mwilambwe's campaign was a focus on providing core services like infrastructure and recreation while also prioritizing practical leadership.
Mwilambwe, an assistant director in Illinois State University's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, has said he would lobby the City Council to keep funding repairs to roads and other infrastructure while also looking for areas of financial efficiency.
To execute those promises, Mwilambwe will need support from the council, which still consists of two members — Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy and Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward were reelected Tuesday night — that he has worked with during his time on council.
Mwilambwe in a previous interview with The Pantagraph had said he wouldn't be shy about having difficult conversations or exercising his mayor's veto on the annual budget.
"Just like anything you do, you have a number of tools at your disposal," Mwilambwe has said. "But generally when you use the veto you're getting to the point where people can't agree."
Under his leadership, Mwilambwe also said there won't be "a point of no return" on the City Council. But there will be a tone of portraying the city in a positive light and a push for collective discussion.
"If I'm in the mayor seat I'm going to bring the same calm, cool, level-headedness to the job (as an alderman)," Mwilambwe said. "I really hope to get people away from polarization, especially at the local level."
