Normal Mayor Koos declares victory over Tiritilli; 3 council incumbents get most votes

It is the second time the two have faced off at the ballot box, with Tiritilli losing to Koos in 2017 by just 11 votes.

Earlier in the night, both candidates said they were pleased with the turnout, excitedly watching the votes come in.

"Regardless of the outcome, I’m happy with the result," said Tiritilli. "I felt like my message was heard, and it’s up to the people to decide.”

Koos said he was feeling positive about the race, saying he and his campaign have worked hard up until the very last second.

"I’ve got an upbeat crew here, we’re working through this and they’re working hard on it," he said. "It’s close, so we’ll see what happens.”

Normal Town Council

