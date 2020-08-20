 Skip to main content
Normal mayor warns bars to adhere to state guidelines
Normal mayor warns bars to adhere to state guidelines

NORMAL — Mayor Chris Koos is warning bars and restaurants to abide by state rules about face coverings and occupancy limits, saying failure to do so could lead to loss of their liquor license. 

Koos told The Pantagraph on Thursday that he had received about a dozen complaints from residents about liquor establishments and a lack of social distancing. He declined to identify which businesses had inspired the most complaints. 

In a letter to local liquor license holders dated Aug. 11, he reminded them of state rules for businesses:

  • Face coverings must be used when customers are not eating or drinking.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people — or more than 50% of the building occupancy if that limit is less than 50 people — are prohibited.

"As a liquor licensee in the Town of Normal, you have the legal duty to follow the law," Koos wrote to the businesses. "In addition to the penalties under the Public Health Department’s emergency rule, a failure to abide by health regulations and other laws may result in the revocation or nonrenewal of your liquor license." 

Koos told the businesses that he understood they have struggled with challenges during the pandemic and appreciated their willingness to do their part. 

"I am thanking you in advance for your cooperation and your dedication in keeping Normal safe and prosperous," he said. 

Read the letter: 

Download PDF Koos letter

Leaders at both Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University this week have expressed concerns about large gatherings off campus and a lack of social distancing and mask usage. Both institutions have had multiple students test positive this week. Classes started Monday. 

McLean County reached a record high for cases in a single day on Wednesday. Of 51 new cases, 40 were people in their 20s and younger. On Thursday, the county reported 42 new cases, of which 29 were people in their 20s and younger. One of those cases was a child younger than 1. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Chris Koos

Koos

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

