Normal mayor warns bars to adhere to state guidelines

NORMAL — Mayor Chris Koos is warning bars and restaurants to abide by state rules about face coverings and occupancy limits, saying failure to do so could lead to loss of their liquor license.

Koos told The Pantagraph on Thursday that he had received about a dozen complaints from residents about liquor establishments and a lack of social distancing. He declined to identify which businesses had inspired the most complaints.

In a letter to local liquor license holders dated Aug. 11, he reminded them of state rules for businesses:

Face coverings must be used when customers are not eating or drinking.

Gatherings of more than 50 people — or more than 50% of the building occupancy if that limit is less than 50 people — are prohibited.

"As a liquor licensee in the Town of Normal, you have the legal duty to follow the law," Koos wrote to the businesses. "In addition to the penalties under the Public Health Department’s emergency rule, a failure to abide by health regulations and other laws may result in the revocation or nonrenewal of your liquor license."

Koos told the businesses that he understood they have struggled with challenges during the pandemic and appreciated their willingness to do their part.