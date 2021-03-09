Normal mayoral candidates talk economy, pandemic, and diversity

Having led the town through the pandemic, Koos said he wants to continue to provide his experience and leadership as mayor. During his four terms, Koos has made economic development a priority, driving conversations to attract new businesses to the community such as the electric-vehicle startup Rivian.

Tiritilli, a physics teacher at Illinois Wesleyan University, said diversity and ensuring all community voices are heard and represented, finding better ways to tackle the town's, and creating better economic incentive packages are the core of his campaign.

"I'm running because Normal needs better priorities," he said Tuesday night. "The biggest problem facing this community is not uptown, it's representation."

It is the second time Tiritilli has challenged Koos for the mayoral seat. He was narrowly defeated in the 2017 mayoral race by 11 votes.

Throughout the debate, Tiritilli referenced creating a "level playing field" for local businesses and when attracting new economic investment. He is supportive of creative a uniform incentive package with the help of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.