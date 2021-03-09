Normal mayoral candidates talk economy, pandemic, and diversity

NORMAL — When it comes to the town of Normal, mayoral candidates Chris Koos and Marc Tiritilli both express a deep appreciation for the community.
During a Tuesday evening candidate debate hosted by WGLT radio, Koos and Tiritilli identified what they viewed as the most important issues facing the town. They spoke on a variety of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to economic incentives and diversity.
For Koos, who has served as mayor for 18 years, the most pressing issue facing Normal is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Continuing to make health and safety a priority while assisting those businesses and residents affected by closures and unemployment.
"We've still got work to do," Koos said during the debate. "We can’t let this virus spike again in this community and set us back. It’s going to take cooperation with everyone in the community to move forward in this.”
Having led the town through the pandemic, Koos said he wants to continue to provide his experience and leadership as mayor. During his four terms, Koos has made economic development a priority, driving conversations to attract new businesses to the community such as the electric-vehicle startup Rivian.
Tiritilli, a physics teacher at Illinois Wesleyan University, said diversity and ensuring all community voices are heard and represented, finding better ways to tackle the town's, and creating better economic incentive packages are the core of his campaign.
"I'm running because Normal needs better priorities," he said Tuesday night. "The biggest problem facing this community is not uptown, it's representation."
It is the second time Tiritilli has challenged Koos for the mayoral seat. He was narrowly defeated in the 2017 mayoral race by 11 votes.
Throughout the debate, Tiritilli referenced creating a "level playing field" for local businesses and when attracting new economic investment. He is supportive of creative a uniform incentive package with the help of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
"By streamlining the process, we improve the opportunity for all businesses in the community," Tiritilli said, adding that a preset package would help surrounding areas in the community to have a say in the process.
Koos and Tiritilli also spoke on issues surrounding diversity, including questions regarding potential police reform and addressing homelessness.
In the closing comments, Tiritilli reiterated that the mayoral race is not about uptown or Rivian, but about diversity and economic development.
"We have a wonderful spectrum of diversity in this community, but we need to bring all those voices to the community," he said.
Koos said he hopes to continue serving the town and providing his leadership, stating, “You don’t just live in great communities, you help to create great communities.”
The election is April 6.
