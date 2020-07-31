Normal names director of communications

NORMAL — A new director of communications and community relations has been named for the town of Normal.
Cathy Oloffson's first day is Aug. 24.
She has been a vice president development for Easterseals Central Illinois and worked in communications for Country Financial. She also was a market research analyst at The Pantagraph.
Oloffson holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and a master’s degree in organizational communication from Illinois State University. She also has been on the Planning Commission and other town committees.
“Normal is a vibrant, innovative community, and I am proud to call it home. I have lived here for more than 30 years and have been interested in local government since covering the Normal Town Council as a news reporter at Illinois State,” Oloffson said in a statement.
Gallery: Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
September 02, 1945 - World War II
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.