Normal names director of communications

NORMAL — A new director of communications and community relations has been named for the town of Normal.

Cathy Oloffson's first day is Aug. 24.

She has been a vice president development for Easterseals Central Illinois and worked in communications for Country Financial. She also was a market research analyst at The Pantagraph.

Oloffson holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and a master’s degree in organizational communication from Illinois State University. She also has been on the Planning Commission and other town committees.

“Normal is a vibrant, innovative community, and I am proud to call it home. I have lived here for more than 30 years and have been interested in local government since covering the Normal Town Council as a news reporter at Illinois State,” Oloffson said in a statement.

