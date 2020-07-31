You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal names director of communications
0 comments

Normal names director of communications

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A new director of communications and community relations has been named for the town of Normal. 

Cathy Oloffson's first day is Aug. 24. 

She has been a vice president development for Easterseals Central Illinois and worked in communications for Country Financial. She also was a market research analyst at The Pantagraph. 

Oloffson holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and a master’s degree in organizational communication from Illinois State University. She also has been on the Planning Commission and other town committees.

“Normal is a vibrant, innovative community, and I am proud to call it home. I have lived here for more than 30 years and have been interested in local government since covering the Normal Town Council as a news reporter at Illinois State,” Oloffson said in a statement.

Gallery: Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives

Cathy Oloffson

Cathy Oloffson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News