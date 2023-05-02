NORMAL — Two new cannabis dispensaries will be coming to Normal and begin renovations this summer.

The Normal Town Council on Monday approved special use permit applications for two adult use cannabis dispensaries: Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive and High Haven at 106 Mall Drive.

High Haven's application was passed unanimously while Revolution's application was approved despite trustees Kathleen Lorenz and Scott Preston voting against it. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals endorsed High Haven's application in April but rejected Revolution's.

The council rejected a previous plan for the High Haven site in February after concerns were raised about traffic congestion and the impact the business would have on families visiting stores nearby. The site is near the Shoppes at College Hills.

The new plan addresses some of those concerns by proposing an increase to the number of on-site private parking spaces, up to 58 spaces, and improvements to the entrance and exit at the intersection of East College Avenue and Mall Drive to make them more clearly one-way drives, according to town documents.

This was Revolution's first time before the council.

Although a majority of residents who spoke during the public comment period were against the applications, trustee Kevin McCarthy said there were plenty of messages from individuals both for and against the dispensaries.

"It's pretty even from everything I head and clearly we have passionate feelings on both sides of this issue," McCarthy said. "We do have to apply the rules fairly and evenly to any business and not penalize one business because we like it or don't like their product."

Lorenz added that the traffic situation at the intersections College Avenue on Mall and Landmark drives as well as on Plaza and Baxter drives needs to be addressed by the town as soon as an intersection design study will be complete.

"I want to put a call out for an expedited, accelerated effort on our part following the completion of the (intersection design study) to move forward on whatever project come out of that study to improve the flow (of traffic)," Lorenz said.

High Haven CEO and founder Mahja Sulemanjee said she looks forward to getting the necessary permits to start renovation of the space sometime in the next six to nine weeks.

As far as the people who are against or unsure of cannabis, Sulemanjee said she recommends people find others who are well educated in cannabis and to have conversations with people who have differing opinions on the topic.

"Not all of their opinions might be exactly up to date, not just with the laws but also with the movement and progress of society," Sulemanjee said. "I'd love to see more education and really hope that we can end the stigma on cannabis."

As for Revolution Dispensary's application, both Lorenz and Preston said the proposed location was not safe and lacked adequate space for parking, even though it meets the town's code requirements.

"It's just not laid out well and I feel for the applicant because I do know from talking to some of them that they had looked at a dozen or so sites and this was likely the only one that fit a variety of constraints that they we're facing plus our own code," Lorenz said. "I know it's not easy but I don't think this is going to cut if for me on the special use permit."

According to town documents, the location for the proposed dispensary would have no impact on the existing businesses nearby, including Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Normal Maytag Coin Laundry and the McLean County Area EMS System.

Sean Molina, vice president of business affairs at Revolution Cannabis, said they plan to increase the number of parking spaces from 37 spots to 50 by restriping the lot and that there would be additional parallel spaces at the rear of the parking that would be used by employees.

According to town documents, the dispensary would be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with peak hours anticipated to be 4 to 7 p.m. during the week and 2 to 6 p.m. on weekends. Fridays and Saturdays would be expected to be the busiest days.

The applicant expects to hire about 25 full- and part-time employees and anticipates serving around 250 customers per day, with 100 of those customers during peak hours.

"We do have the capability though our online ordering system to govern how many slots we give in various windows, whether it be 15-minute increments to half hour, hour increments," Molina said. "Obviously those flow in various peak times. Those peak times do not overlap with any of the existing tenants in the building."

Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, who submitted the application through his Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, said he is glad the council upheld the ordinance and assured that this would help the area overall.

He said having a legal business would discourage people from buying from illegal dealers.

"It's a market-share battle," he said. "If you put a tax on a regulated business in place of an illegal business, crime is going to fall but a lot of people haven't really thought that through and they haven't look at the facts."

Steinmetz said he plans to start renovation of the space in the next four to six weeks, with hopes to open the dispensary some time in August.

Even though both applications were approved, Lorenz said the council needs to reevaluate the language and requirements set in the special use permit. City Manager Pam Reece said the council intends to have a work session on the topic in June. In other business, the council swore in newly elected trustee Andy Byars. Byars replaced former town trustee Stan Nord after securing a council seat during April municipal elections, along with incumbents Lorenz and Smith. The council also approved the following: A one-year contract with T2 Systems for $25,988 for parking enforcement software.

A contract with Stark Excavating Inc. for sump pump discharge and storm sewer improvements for $424,750

The purchase of two 2023 Ford F-550 trucks from Bob Ridings Inc. for $109,526

A lease agreement for uptown office space with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap.

A special use permit for an outdoor kennel at 1824 W. Hovey Avenue. The council rejected bids for the 2023 Beech Street pavement replacement project.