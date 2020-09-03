Normal opens COVID-19 housing assistance program

NORMAL — Normal residents struggling with rent and utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic may see some relief through a new housing assistance program.
The town of Normal, in partnership with Mid Central Community Action, is offering aid through the COVID-19-Related housing Assistance Program for people experiencing hardships related to housing.
"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our entire community,” Mayor Chris Koos said in a statement Thursday. “Many are facing financial troubles, and the Town of Normal is here to assist our residents.”
Normal received a $246,067 allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding as part of the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19.
The town will use $100,000 of the funding for the housing program.
Income-qualified Normal residents may receive assistance for up to two months, or $2,000 total in a single year, for housing costs, rent, mortgage and utility bill payments.
Assistance payments will only be made directly to a landlord or mortgage holder and/or utility provider, according to the town's guidelines. The maximum amount of assistance funding put toward a town of Normal water bill may not exceed $100.
People who have water bills that exceed $100 should call the Water Department at 309-433-3411 or 309-454-9710 to discuss a payment plan.
The program is available to people who reside in Normal who have had job or income loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who meet certain income qualifications.
Qualifying incomes are based on household size, which are set by HUD and are subject to change at anytime. The HUD income limits by household size as of April 1 are:
- $53,400 for a one-person household.
- $61,000 for a two-person household.
- $68,650 for a three-person household.
- $76,250 for a four-person household.
- $82,350 for a five-person household.
- $88,450 for a six-person household.
- $94,550 for a seven-person household.
- $100,650 for an eight-person household.
Anyone interested in applying must submit a completed McLean County Emergency Assistance Application with all required documents. Applications are available in English, Spanish and French upon request. Visit normal.org for more information.
