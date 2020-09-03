Normal opens COVID-19 housing assistance program

The town will use $100,000 of the funding for the housing program.

Income-qualified Normal residents may receive assistance for up to two months, or $2,000 total in a single year, for housing costs, rent, mortgage and utility bill payments.

Assistance payments will only be made directly to a landlord or mortgage holder and/or utility provider, according to the town's guidelines. The maximum amount of assistance funding put toward a town of Normal water bill may not exceed $100.

People who have water bills that exceed $100 should call the Water Department at 309-433-3411 or 309-454-9710 to discuss a payment plan.

The program is available to people who reside in Normal who have had job or income loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who meet certain income qualifications.

Qualifying incomes are based on household size, which are set by HUD and are subject to change at anytime. The HUD income limits by household size as of April 1 are: