Normal Planning Commission chair files to run for council seat

He said Normal must avoid "divisive rhetoric that is becoming more prevalent at all levels of government." To do this, he said, people must listen and learn from each other, which can lend to more "thoughtful and effective solutions and alternatives" for leading the town.

Zimmerman was raised on a cattle ranch near Austin, Nevada, before he went on to play basketball for Grinnell College in Iowa, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics. He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona.

He worked as a prosecutor in Phoenix, Arizona before moving to Normal with his family.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

