Normal Planning Commission chair files to run for council seat

NORMAL — A.J. Zimmerman, chairman of the Normal Planning Commission, announced Tuesday his candidacy for a town council seat.
"The platform of my campaign is simple: 'Listen. Learn. Lead,'" Zimmerman said in a statement Tuesday. "If we can utilize that mantra and, through positive engagement, expand community involvement, we can make a great place even better."
Nominating petitions for the April 6 general election must be filed between Nov. 16 and 23. Tuesday was the first day for circulating election petitions. The mayor and three council seats are open.
Normal council members are elected at-large.
Zimmerman, who has lived in Normal for 12 years, previously served the Uptown Design Review Commission. He has been involved with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership McLean County and as a board member of the Miller Park Zoological Society.
He said Normal must avoid "divisive rhetoric that is becoming more prevalent at all levels of government." To do this, he said, people must listen and learn from each other, which can lend to more "thoughtful and effective solutions and alternatives" for leading the town.
Zimmerman was raised on a cattle ranch near Austin, Nevada, before he went on to play basketball for Grinnell College in Iowa, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics. He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona.
He worked as a prosecutor in Phoenix, Arizona before moving to Normal with his family.
