Normal pub to appear for liquor hearing today

NORMAL — The owners of a Normal pub are scheduled to appear for a liquor hearing Tuesday to determine whether the business violated COVID-19 restrictions.
Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, 305 N. Veterans Parkway, cited Dec. 15 for alleged state COVID-19 violations, will plead its case during a town liquor hearing.
The hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Uptown Station in Normal.
The citation followed three citizen complaints filed against the business on Nov. 6 and 13 and Dec. 11, documents show. Normal police followed up on the citizen complaints and documented instances of the pub operating indoor dining and bar service.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Nov. 4 prohibiting indoor dining and limited gatherings to fewer than 10. The ban came after a spike in coronavirus cases and were aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
Owners Joe and Tony Wargo, who are brothers, have been among a group of restaurant owners critical of state mitigation efforts.
They said they have continued following previous COVID-19 rules through limited capacity, mask requirements and social distancing.
An independent administrative hearing officer will conduct the liquor hearing. A report will be presented to the liquor commission, which is also the Normal Town Council, to issue a recommendation.
The town could pursue a written warning or a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation; suspend the liquor license for 10 days; or revoke the permit. The owners can appeal to the state liquor commission following the decision.
In September, the pub received $20,000 through the state’s Business Interruption Grant program, a $636 million plan to provide economic relief to small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program leverages federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist with losses or expenses incurred during the pandemic. Grant monies could assist with expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities and other operational costs.
The Bloomington Liquor Commission fined the brothers in December for violations at Joe’s Pub, 3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington, which they also own.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.