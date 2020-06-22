Normal pursues $9.35 million rehab for West College Avenue

NORMAL — Town leaders are moving toward a $9.35 million rehabilitation project for a dilapidated portion of West College Avenue, with planning set to begin later this year.
The Normal Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to commit $1.2 million in local motor fuel tax proceeds toward the project. The work would focus on a pothole-filled section of road from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.
“This is the single largest economic development project that we’ve seen in the town of Normal in decades," Councilman Kevin McCarthy said during the meeting. "We're positioning ourselves to bring a substantial amount of dollars back to our community."
Money for the work would come from several sources. The town is pursuing a $5 million grant through the state's Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure program. Council members held the special meeting Monday to commit the motor fuel tax funds as part of the grant application process.
The town also plans to use $3 million in federal Surface Transportation Program funds for the project.
Town Engineer Ryan Otto on Monday presented preliminary goals of the road rehabilitation and a breakdown on funding.
Planning could begin as early as this fall, with construction beginning summer 2022, he said.
The road is currently experiencing rapid deterioration areas along the road, including the curb and gutter. There are multiple potholes and cracks on both lanes.
People who drive on West College Avenue regularly say the pavement has long needed attention.
“The road is obviously terrible, there’re a lot of potholes," said Christopher Fidlow, assistant manager with Negwer Materials, 2120 W. College Ave. "But there’s a lot of trucks that drive on it, so the road gets pretty beat up, but it could definitely use the work. I would say it’s overdue.”
There are a few businesses and warehouses located along the stretch between White Oak Road and Rivian Motorway. Business owners say the road has been in need of repair for several years.
"It's more of an annoyance to people," said Steve Meyer, owner of Midwest Equipment, 2150 W. College Ave. "It's still passable, but it certainly isn't helping the image of Normal when you're coming in from the west on College."
Orin Hutchcraft, general manager of Hutchcraft Van Service Inc., 2130 W. College Ave., said he remembers when Mitsubishi was still operating and traffic would stretch down the road when employees got off work.
He said traffic would get backed up because the road was too narrow for truck drivers to back into Hutchcraft's lot.
"We would see people drive up on the curb to pass trucks and it was extremely dangerous," he said, adding that he hopes the planned rehabilitation project would include widening the street.
The business has also had to spend more money on truck alignment due to the potholes along the road.
Like Normal city officials, Hutchcraft hopes that Rivian's presence will bring more investment to the area.
"When Mitsubishi redid their contracts and decided that they were no longer going to be here, it really got desolate out here,” said Hutchcraft. “Once Rivian kind of gets there and they get established, there’s probably going to be a lot of businesses popping into those empty logistic places that were up there.”
What reopens Friday under the Restore Illinois plan
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.