Normal pursues $9.35 million rehab for West College Avenue

There are a few businesses and warehouses located along the stretch between White Oak Road and Rivian Motorway. Business owners say the road has been in need of repair for several years.

"It's more of an annoyance to people," said Steve Meyer, owner of Midwest Equipment, 2150 W. College Ave. "It's still passable, but it certainly isn't helping the image of Normal when you're coming in from the west on College."

Orin Hutchcraft, general manager of Hutchcraft Van Service Inc., 2130 W. College Ave., said he remembers when Mitsubishi was still operating and traffic would stretch down the road when employees got off work.

He said traffic would get backed up because the road was too narrow for truck drivers to back into Hutchcraft's lot.

"We would see people drive up on the curb to pass trucks and it was extremely dangerous," he said, adding that he hopes the planned rehabilitation project would include widening the street.

The business has also had to spend more money on truck alignment due to the potholes along the road.

Like Normal city officials, Hutchcraft hopes that Rivian's presence will bring more investment to the area.