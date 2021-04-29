Normal recognized as Tree City USA community

NORMAL — The town of Normal was recognized for the 22nd consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community.

To be recognized as a Tree City, a community must have a department designated for forestry, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry plan with a $2 per capita budget allocation and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

This week Normal will celebrate Abor Day with two events.

On Friday, Tyler Bain, Normal park maintenance supervisor, will give a presentation a fourth grade class at Calvary Christian Academy. Bain will speak about the the importance of trees to the town and how Normal takes care of its trees.

After the presentation the class will head to Fairview Park around 10 a.m. to plant a Kentucky Coffeetree.