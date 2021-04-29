 Skip to main content
Normal recognized as Tree City USA community
Normal recognized as Tree City USA community

The Town of Normal is using a consultant to inventory its collection of 12,000 trees.

NORMAL — The town of Normal was recognized for the 22nd consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community.

To be recognized as a Tree City, a community must have a department designated for forestry, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry plan with a $2 per capita budget allocation and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

062920-blm-loc-3treeinventory

Reid Gibson, a consulting arborist with Davey Resource Group, surveys the tree inventory in June at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

This week Normal will celebrate Abor Day with two events.

On Friday, Tyler Bain, Normal park maintenance supervisor, will give a presentation a fourth grade class at Calvary Christian Academy. Bain will speak about the the importance of trees to the town and how Normal takes care of its trees.

After the presentation the class will head to Fairview Park around 10 a.m. to plant a Kentucky Coffeetree.

A free tree and landscaping seminar will be held 9 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Park pavilion, 801 N. Main St., in celebration of Arbor Day.

The seminar, given by the town's forestry an horticulture staff, will teach people about tree selection, planting and care, and landscape preparation

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

