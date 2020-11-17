Normal releases new COVID-19 economic projections; predicts $3.9 million drop in general revenue

In May, Rivian declined a $1 million grant offered as part of the 2016 economic incentive agreement between the town and Rivian. Included in the 2016 agreement was an additional property tax abatement, which the council approved during its May 5 meeting.

There was also a $500,000 reduction in the town's contingency fund and an estimated $692,000 in operational expenses, mainly related to parks and recreation and cultural arts.

But, some of those savings are not expected to last as the town returns to full service next year.

In particular, around $1.4 million was saved in part-time salaries and benefits due to the town not hiring part-time seasonal workers after the decision to not open the town's pool this summer, and losing summer programs and services because of the pandemic.