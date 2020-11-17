Normal releases new COVID-19 economic projections; predicts $3.9 million drop in general revenue

NORMAL — The revenue picture for Normal is showing some improvements, but there are still concerns, as COVID factors continue to hammer municipal budgets.
Normal officials in May projected the possibility of a $10.4 million drop in general revenue — the result of less money coming in through sales tax and other streams.
That number now sits at a projected $3.6 million decline tied to COVID, based on several factors:
- Major tax revenue streams are performing better than predicted.
- Other revenue streams are trending up, including a rate increase in Local Motor Fuel Tax.
- The town received $2.2 million through the state's Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Support Program.
"We are projecting some recovery for next year, but we're not getting back to where we were pre-COVID days, and that's fundamentally a problem for the budget at this point in time," Finance Director Andrew Huhn said Monday during the Normal Town Council meeting.
New projections show the town is expecting a $7.3 million drop in revenue from sales tax, hotel/motel, food and beverage and other areas.
But, Huhn said that is offset by the town seeing a $1.5 million estimated revenue increase due to a rate hike in the Local Motor Fuel Tax rate, building and plan permits, and Use Tax.
The town also received $2.2 million in funding through the state's Local CURE Support Program, a local government assistance program federally funded by the Coronavirus Relief Fund using state allocated dollars through the CARES Act.
The program reimburses local governments for costs related to expenditures incurred due to the pandemic between March 1 and Dec. 30.
In total, the town is preparing for a $3.6 million drop in revenue.
The town has saved an estimated $8.6 million through significant expenditure cuts since May, Huhn said.
This reflects $3 million saved in reduced or eliminated transfers out of the general fund, as well as $2.5 million in reduced salaries and benefits.
The town also retained a $1 million of a contractual agreement with Rivian.
In May, Rivian declined a $1 million grant offered as part of the 2016 economic incentive agreement between the town and Rivian. Included in the 2016 agreement was an additional property tax abatement, which the council approved during its May 5 meeting.
There was also a $500,000 reduction in the town's contingency fund and an estimated $692,000 in operational expenses, mainly related to parks and recreation and cultural arts.
But, some of those savings are not expected to last as the town returns to full service next year.
In particular, around $1.4 million was saved in part-time salaries and benefits due to the town not hiring part-time seasonal workers after the decision to not open the town's pool this summer, and losing summer programs and services because of the pandemic.
"We don't plan to repeat that next year," Huhn told The Pantagraph. "That doesn't mean that it might not happen to some degree depending on how COVID is managed this time next year."
As the town prepares for the next budgeting cycle, Huhn said staff are predicting a potential $1.9 million revenue drop for the 2021-22 fiscal year. However, he reminded the town council that those early predictions and to "not get too attached."
Planning ahead, Huhn said there are concerns for the out years of its five-year budget. He said town tall will return with recommendations in the coming months to address shortfalls in revenue.
"We're still going to show growth in our overall revenue, but we've had to reduce our baseline to a new pattern, and that's problematic for the current year and next years budget and the outyears, he said."
