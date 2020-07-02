Normal reopens public playgrounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Playgrounds in Normal are reopening under some restrictions just in time for the Independence Day weekend.

Playgrounds opened June 26 after the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Security Opportunity released new guidelines for outdoor fun.

No more than 50 people may use a playground at a time. People also should maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene before and after playing on equipment.

Park restrooms will be available, but water fountains will remain off under Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations.

The town also is reminding people that public playground equipment is not cleaned or sanitized.

Visit normal.org for more COVID-related information or for an interactive map of how the virus is affecting public facilities, parks and other amenities within the town.