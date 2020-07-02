You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Normal reopens public playgrounds
0 comments
top story

Normal reopens public playgrounds

{{featured_button_text}}
Local

NORMAL — Playgrounds in Normal are reopening under some restrictions just in time for the Independence Day weekend.

Playgrounds opened June 26 after the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Security Opportunity released new guidelines for outdoor fun. 

No more than 50 people may use a playground at a time. People also should maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene before and after playing on equipment.

Park restrooms will be available, but water fountains will remain off under Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations.

The town also is reminding people that public playground equipment is not cleaned or sanitized. 

Visit normal.org for more COVID-related information or for an interactive map of how the virus is affecting public facilities, parks and other amenities within the town.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the playgrounds opened June 26.

Remember these Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past?

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arborist inventories Normal's 12,000 trees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News