Normal residents relieved to see movement on addressing brown water issues

NORMAL — After months of waiting and residents frustrated by discolored, rusty water in the Oakdale Heights Subdivision, a project to fix piping for 48 houses was sent out for bids.
"We do have a problem," said Frank Filliponi, 79, a resident living on Grove Street who has had water quality issues for several months. "It's not resolved yet, but they're flushing the hydrants every two weeks.
"If they keep up with their promise and take care of it, I'll be happy."
On Monday, the Normal Town Council will consider approving a $610,764.92 contract with SNC Construction Inc. of Gibson City to replace around 2,654 feet of 6-inch cast iron water main along Grove Street, and Ruston, Oakdale and Margaret avenues.
If approved, the company would get a $7,500 bonus for early completion, and construction is expected to last from May 1 through Aug. 31. Normal received six bids for the project.
Though the town began receiving multiple complaints of water quality issues starting in the fall, Water Director John Burkhart said the first known complaint in the area was Jan. 31, 2019.
At that time, Burkhart said, the water department received a complaint of "yellowish" water. The water department went through its typical complaint process with the resident to determine the issue, he said.
Employees who receive the complaint will first ask the resident to flush their house and determine if the discoloration is from a certain area within the house, if there are construction or hydrants that are being flushed at the time, or if there is further testing necessary.
After telling the resident to flush, the water department asks the resident to call if there are further issues or if the discoloration goes away.
Burkhart said the department did not hear back from the resident after the Jan. 31, 2019, complaint, but received a similar call from a resident in the area on Feb. 4, 2019. The water department again asked the resident to go through the flushing process and did not hear back.
“We started thinking it was an internal issue inside their house because we weren’t hearing repeat from the same residents,” Burkhart said.
'It's a pea-green yellow'
The water department received a third complaint in the area on Sept. 19, 2019, about cloudy water. Burkhart said at the time there was some construction going on involving water main on Bryan Street, and asked the resident to go through the flushing process.
Burkhart said that resident called back on Oct. 26, 2020, and was the first resident to repeat a complaint.
Stacey Morehead, 57, who moved into her home on Grove street in January 2020, said she first began noticing water quality issues within the first few months of moving. It was when her 5-year-old granddaughter was visiting that she really noticed the issue, she said.
Now that restaurants are expanding capacity with outdoor dining as the weather warms and with more vaccinations completed, most Bloomington-Normal restaurants are confronted with a problem: Workers are hesitant or unwilling to return.
“When a 5-year-old cries and says, ‘I will refuse to get in that water,’ then you know,” Morehead told The Pantagraph. “My wash rag is the same color, it’s a pea-green yellow.”
Morehead called the town about the issue a few times, once in the spring, once in the summer, and then a final call that led to a hydrant replacement across the street.
Though frustrated that she was asked to go through the flushing process, she said the town acted quickly once they received photos she took of the water. The replacement of the hydrant took care of her issues, but Morehead said then her neighbors really began having problems with the water.
Her calls line up with a timeline provided by the town.
Between the September 2019 and October 2020 call, though, Burkhart said, a fourth resident in the area called on March 25, 2020, about discolored water.
Again, the town walked the resident through the flushing process. The resident called a second time in July, but was asked to complete the flushing process due to another water main project in the area. That resident called a third time on Sept. 11, complaining about cloudy water.
At that time, Burkhart said, "We knew that something weird was going on in the area, so we installed a new fire hydrant at the corner of Ruston and Grove a week or two after Sept. 11, 2020.”
After the installation of the new fire hydrant and unilateral flushing, Burkhart said, the town got another complaint on Oct. 19, 2020. That's around the time when the town discovered the issue with the cast iron pipes.
'It didn't make it go away'
By then, the town's five-year budget was completed, and the town anticipated replacing the piping in the Oakdale Heights Subdivision by fiscal year 2022-23, but with additional complaints coming in, Burkhart said the department quickly began working with the town engineer to move the project forward.
“We knew that the flushing, it helped some, it didn’t make it go away," Burkhart said. "We knew we couldn’t ask residents to wait another year for this project.”
Morehead said she worked with Filliponi, her neighbor, on circulating a petition to move the project forward. Both spoke with town officials about the problem, and said they were pleased with the quick reaction.
The discolored water is caused by iron inside the pipe, a type of material installed in the 1950s and 1960s, Burkhart explained. While cast iron pipes are no longer installed in the town, Burkhart said there is no way to tell how many are left.
"It had become more prevalent," Burkhart said about the cast iron piping used during that time period. "it's known that this can be a problem later on."
Normal is replacing the old piping with new 8-inch ductile iron water mains, complete with new valves and fire hydrants. The interior of the new piping will have a thin cement lining to prevent iron contaminating the water.
But residents in the area say though they are patiently waiting on the project to move forward, they are still avoiding drinking the water. The town has conducted water tests and determined the amount of iron in the water varied between 0.15 to 0.2 parts per million.
That's low, Burkhart said, although there is no set threshold.
Since the issue was discovered and until construction is completed, the town has continually flushed the fire hydrants in the area at least once every two weeks. Filliponi and Morehead said the hydrant flushing has helped.
"They're stepping up," said Filliponi, adding that the flushing is just a temporary solution.
In the beginning, before the issue was discovered, the discolored water destroyed the clothes and washing machines of some residents living in the area.
“We’ve ruined clothes, a washing machine and all that kind of crap, but I think they’ve dealt with it," said Marcia Hirst, 67, who lives on Ruston Avenue. "I think they’re going to do the right thing."
Hirst said she is happy with how the town is handling the issue, but said there are some frustrations.
"I think they drug their feet on it because we live on the West side," she said. "I’ll be happy when they’ve addressed it; I’ll be happier when it’s all done.”
