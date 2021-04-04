Normal residents relieved to see movement on addressing brown water issues

Council to consider amending special use permit

The Normal Town Council also Monday will consider amending the third preliminary subdivision plan for The Vineyards Subdivision on the southeast corner of Airport and Raab roads.

Normal originally approved the plan in May 2010. Preliminary plans are only valid for three years, and the most recent final plat approved for The Vineyards was in 2016, said Communication Director Cathy Oloffson.

After residential construction began to slow down, the preliminary plan expired. Town staff is recommending the council to reapprove the plan.

Additionally, the Town Council will consider amending the special use permit for the Beyond/Hello recreational cannabis dispensary at 501 W. Northtown Road. The company is seeking to expand its existing parking lot to better serve its customers.

The Normal Town Council will meet virtually starting at 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.