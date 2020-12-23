Normal retains AAA credit rating

NORMAL — The town of Normal is getting kudos from a credit agency for financial management.

The AAA score is the highest given by Fitch Ratings and recognizes organizations that establish a “capacity for payment of financial commitments unlikely to be adversely affected by foreseeable events,” according to town staff.

Fitch, one of the nation’s largest credit-rating agencies, based the score on the town’s reserves and budgetary flexibility; existing financial flexibility; and active role in economic development. The rating applies to the town’s $81.4 million General Obligation bond debt for the current fiscal year.