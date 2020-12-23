Normal retains AAA credit rating

NORMAL — The town of Normal is getting kudos from a credit agency for financial management.
The AAA score is the highest given by Fitch Ratings and recognizes organizations that establish a “capacity for payment of financial commitments unlikely to be adversely affected by foreseeable events,” according to town staff.
Fitch, one of the nation’s largest credit-rating agencies, based the score on the town’s reserves and budgetary flexibility; existing financial flexibility; and active role in economic development. The rating applies to the town’s $81.4 million General Obligation bond debt for the current fiscal year.
“We are pleased Fitch Ratings expressed continued confidence in the town’s financial position and fiscal management,” Finance Director Andrew Huhn said Tuesday. “This reaffirming of the town’s AAA rating comes from an internal Fitch review, likely completed due to the economic challenges created by the pandemic.”
The agency first awarded the town a “AAA” rating in 2010.
"We are committed to protecting the town’s present and financial future,” said Huhn. “The Council and leadership team budget conservatively. This has helped us address the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the Town’s financial outlook strong and healthy.”
