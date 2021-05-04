 Skip to main content
Normal subdivision reapproved for future development
Normal subdivision reapproved for future development

Uptown Station is at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

NORMAL — Another subdivision in west Normal is gearing up for future housing development.

"This is another good sign," said Inspections Director Greg Troemel. "You're going to continue to see this kind of activity come before you."

The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously reapproved the preliminary subdivision plan for Greystone Fields as well as conditionally approving the final plat for the subdivision's second addition.

Normal originally approved the preliminary plan for the subdivision in 2004, but it expired as residential construction in Normal slowed down. 

The final plat added 23 lots to the subdivision, bringing it to 172 total lots. Of those lots, 57 have been platted and are in some phase of development, according to Normal Communications Director Cathy Oloffson. 

It is the second subdivision to ask the council to reapprove a preliminary plan. In April the town approved amending the preliminary subdivision plan for The Vineyards in anticipation of new development in northeast Normal.

Area homebuilders say construction in McLean County is on the rise as the market for detached single-family homes shrinks.

Road resurfacing

In other business, the council voted 6-0 to awarded a $1,119,265.70 contract to H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. of Pontiac for its second road resurfacing package, which will resurface 2.1 centerline miles of street from May through Oct. 1.

Roads up for resurfacing are:

  • Bakewell Avenue (Marian Avenue to Summit Street)
  • Bakewell Avenue (Fairview Street to Orlando Avenue)
  • Summit Street (School Street to Fell Avenue)
  • Crestwood Court
  • Charlotte Drive
  • North Walnut Street (Lincoln Street to Shelbourne Drive)
  • Bright Drive
  • Tilden Place
  • Summit Street (Walnut Street to Beech Street)
  • North Maple Street (Summit Street to North of Summit Street)
  • Roland Drive
  • Chester Drive
  • Ironwood Drive (Foxwood Run to #604)
  • Tanger Court
  • Hanson Drive (West of Windsor Drive to Blair Drive)

Lease agreement

The Town Council approved 5-1 extending a lease agreement with State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for continued use of the town's office space in the lower level of 104 W. North St.

Councilman Stan Nord voted "no" on the lease agreement. 

The new lease coincides with Davis and Brady's elected terms, beginning in January 2021 and running through January 2023. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days' notice.

Council also approved a resolution waiving bid requirements and authorizing the purchase of a Ford F-550 truck equipped with a Perkins 8-Yard Satellite Refuse Body from Key Equipment & Supply Co. for $86,140.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

