Normal subdivision reapproved for future development

NORMAL — Another subdivision in west Normal is gearing up for future housing development.

"This is another good sign," said Inspections Director Greg Troemel. "You're going to continue to see this kind of activity come before you."

The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously reapproved the preliminary subdivision plan for Greystone Fields as well as conditionally approving the final plat for the subdivision's second addition.

Normal originally approved the preliminary plan for the subdivision in 2004, but it expired as residential construction in Normal slowed down.