Normal to abate Rivian property taxes, OK zoning requests

NORMAL — Rivian is set to have its 2020 property taxes abated as three of the electric vehicle company's requests involving 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal plant go before the Normal Town Council on Monday.
Normal estimates the abated property tax will account for a $103,150 in property tax revenue, or $72,500 in the Town's General Fund and $30,650 in the Library Fund.
The property tax abatement is in accordance with Rivian's 2016 five-year economic incentive agreement with the town. To meet the property tax abatement benchmark, Rivian had to invest at least $32 million in project expenses and employ 300 full-time employees.
Rivian currently employs 1,250 people at its Normal plant and is rapidly building out its facility in preparation for a June production launch.
The company recently purchased farmland at 419 N. Rivian Motorway and three surrounding lots for $6.84 million, according to documents obtained from the McLean County Recording Division.
In addition the property tax abatement, the Normal Town Council will consider three requests involving those properties: annexation, rezoning for manufacturing, and an amended site plan that would allow the plant to develop the land for a maximum 10.6 million square-foot building.
"The annexing and rezoning of this property into the Town of Normal lays the foundation for even more Rivian growth in the future," Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said in an email to The Pantagraph. "The newly-annexed property will be subject to property tax in the future; however, it’s hard to quantify a true impact on the Town because it will depend on how the land is developed."
Rivian is requesting to rezone only 320 acres of the farmland following concerns raised by McLean County residents living near the property during an April 8 Normal Planning Commission meeting.
Road resurfacing
In other business, the Town Council will consider awarding a nearly $1.12 million road resurfacing contract to H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. of Pontiac.
The town received two bids for the project, which will resurface 2.1 centerline miles of street: H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc., $1,119,265.70; and Rowe Construction of Bloomington, $1,246,386.71.
Normal applies a local purchasing preference policy for local bidders, but H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. still had the lowest bid, according to town staff.
If approved, road resurfacing would run May through Oct. 1.
Roads up for resurfacing are:
- Bakewell Avenue (Marian Avenue to Summit Street)
- Bakewell Avenue (Fairview Street to Orlando Avenue)
- Summit Street (School Street to Fell Avenue)
- Crestwood Court
- Charlotte Drive
- North Walnut Street (Lincoln Street to Shelbourne Drive)
- Bright Drive
- Tilden Place
- Summit Street (Walnut Street to Beech Street)
- North Maple Street (Summit Street to North of Summit Street)
- Roland Drive
- Chester Drive
- Ironwood Drive (Foxwood Run to #604)
- Tanger Court
- Hanson Drive (West of Windsor Drive to Blair Drive)
Normal will hear several other ordinances and resolutions Monday night for approval, including:
- A resolution executing a lease agreement with the Illinois House of Representatives, by its agent, Illinois State Rep. 105th District, Dan Brady, and with the U.S. House of Representatives by its agent, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
- A resolution waiving bid requirements and authorizing the purchase of a Ford F-550 truck equipped with a Perkins 8-Yard Satellite Refuse Body from Key Equipment & Supply Co. for $86,140.
- A resolution authorizing the filing of the town's Community Development Block Grant action plan for 2021-22.
- A resolution reapproving the preliminary subdivision plan for Greystone Fields Subdivision (Parkside Road).
- A resolution conditionally approving the final plat for Greystone Fields Subdivision 2nd Addition (Parkside Road).
The virtual Normal Town Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday and can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.