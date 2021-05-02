Normal to abate Rivian property taxes, OK zoning requests

The company recently purchased farmland at 419 N. Rivian Motorway and three surrounding lots for $6.84 million, according to documents obtained from the McLean County Recording Division.

In addition the property tax abatement, the Normal Town Council will consider three requests involving those properties: annexation, rezoning for manufacturing, and an amended site plan that would allow the plant to develop the land for a maximum 10.6 million square-foot building.

"The annexing and rezoning of this property into the Town of Normal lays the foundation for even more Rivian growth in the future," Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said in an email to The Pantagraph. "The newly-annexed property will be subject to property tax in the future; however, it’s hard to quantify a true impact on the Town because it will depend on how the land is developed."

Rivian is requesting to rezone only 320 acres of the farmland following concerns raised by McLean County residents living near the property during an April 8 Normal Planning Commission meeting.

Road resurfacing

In other business, the Town Council will consider awarding a nearly $1.12 million road resurfacing contract to H.J. Eppel & Co. Inc. of Pontiac.