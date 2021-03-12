Normal to approve contracts for construction project, Ironwood Golf Course manager

NORMAL — A proposed sump pump improvement project could get started soon pending Town Council approval of a $356,662 contract with George Gildner Inc.
The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider the contract. If approved, the project would address drainage issues related to current sump pump lines, according to town staff.
Normal received five bids for the project, town staff said. George Gildner Inc. of Bloomington was the lowest bid.
"It came in a little under budget, and we'll get to work on it," said Eric Hanson, assistance city manager.
If approved, the town will install 6- to 10-inch diameter pipes in the public rights-of-way where water currently spills into the street or private yards, according to town staff. New piping will stop the drainage, which can cause deterioration of roads.
In addition to the project, the Town Council will consider extending its contract with Craig Onsrud, current Ironwood Golf Course manager.
Onsrud, a head golf professional, entered an agreement with the town in 2005 to operate the Course Pro Shop as sole proprietor. He is also responsible for all private lessons at the course. Normal receives 15% of all revenue collected from private golf lessons.
The upcoming contract remains unchanged from the previous years, Hanson said.
While golf lessons were down last year, it was "probably the biggest year that I've seen in my 15 years," said Onsrud. One of the few activities people could do outdoors in groups, Ironwood saw a substantial increase in new golfers starting in May, he said.
"We were one of the fortunate ones that, during the pandemic, it affected us in a positive way," Onsrud said. "I've been in the golf business for almost all my life and probably since the Tiger boom its the biggest upsweep that I've seen."
In other business, the council is set to make several appointments to various boards, commissions and committees. The town will also make reappointments for the Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission, and the Uptown Design Review Commission.
Hanson said the town will not release the names of appointees until after the council hears the recommendations Monday night.
The Normal Town Council meeting will be held virtually starting 7 p.m. It can be viewed through the town's YouTube page.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.