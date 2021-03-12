Normal to approve contracts for construction project, Ironwood Golf Course manager

Onsrud, a head golf professional, entered an agreement with the town in 2005 to operate the Course Pro Shop as sole proprietor. He is also responsible for all private lessons at the course. Normal receives 15% of all revenue collected from private golf lessons.

The upcoming contract remains unchanged from the previous years, Hanson said.

While golf lessons were down last year, it was "probably the biggest year that I've seen in my 15 years," said Onsrud. One of the few activities people could do outdoors in groups, Ironwood saw a substantial increase in new golfers starting in May, he said.

"We were one of the fortunate ones that, during the pandemic, it affected us in a positive way," Onsrud said. "I've been in the golf business for almost all my life and probably since the Tiger boom its the biggest upsweep that I've seen."

In other business, the council is set to make several appointments to various boards, commissions and committees. The town will also make reappointments for the Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission, and the Uptown Design Review Commission.

Hanson said the town will not release the names of appointees until after the council hears the recommendations Monday night.